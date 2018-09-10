Digital Trends
Cars

Watch lesser-known Porsches plow around the track in Laguna Seca tractor race

Ronan Glon
By
Porsche tractor
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

At home and abroad, Porsche enjoys an enviable reputation for building high-tech, high-performance cars that deliver an engaging driving experience. Few people realize, however, that the firm also dabbled in a completely different kind of open-top machine: Tractors. The first-ever Porsche tractor race will take place on the Laguna Seca racetrack in Monterey County, California, during the Rennsport Reunion this month. Pace yourself; it’s likely to be the slowest Porsche-only race ever held. It could be one of the most entertaining to watch, too.

Watching a herd of diesel-powered Porsche tractors sprint down Laguna Seca’s straight will etch memories into every viewer’s soul. It’ll be like watching a Panamera plow a field. If that wasn’t amusing enough on its own, the drivers will need to start the race by sprinting across the track Le Mans-style, jumping on the tractor, figuring out how to get it moving, and speeding off. We use the verb “speed” in the most relative way possible.

The organizers of the race promise to place celebrities and well-known professional race car drivers behind the wheel for even more laughs. The race will begin at the starting line, right where you’d expect it to, but the tractors won’t lap the entire track. The winner will be the first one to reach turn number five.

Why, you ask? Because reaching turn five could take a whopping minutes, according to early estimates. These are not performance machines; they boast the glacial acceleration and the top-heavy handling of, well … a tractor. Porsche designed several models whose engine outputs ranged between 11 and 55 horsepower depending on their size and year of manufacture. Eleven horsepower is a mere rounding error on the Cayenne‘s specifications sheet.

It’s too early to tell how many tractors will participate in the race but the turnout could be massive. Though Porsche never actually built a tractor, the companies who bought a license to do so from the German firm collectively made about 125,000 units between 1956 and 1963. Many examples survive — we think that tractors, like cats, have nine lives — and a good chunk ended up in the hands of collectors after decades of farmwork.

Enthusiasts who attend the Rennsport Reunion will have two opportunities to watch the tractor race. The first race will take place at 1:15 p.m. PT on on Saturday, September 29. The second race will be held at 1:40 p.m. PT the following day. It’s not too late to participate. Send information about your Porsche tractor and a fairly steep $550 entry fee to Laguna Seca and show up on race day ready to run across the track.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone
Up Next

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 might launch next year without ray tracing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
Cars

Chevy’s toughened, armored Colorado ZR2 Bison is ready to tackle any trail

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup truck was already a great off-roader, but Chevy turned to aftermarket manufacturer American Expedition Vehicles to try to make it better. The result is the ZR2 Bison.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
blackmore doppler lidar for autonomous cars bmw intersection
Cars

Continuous wave Doppler lidar instantly detects the speed of other vehicles

After more than a decade of testing with the U.S. military and now backed by BMW i Ventures and Toyota AI Ventures, Blackmore's FMCW Doppler lidar system could make autonomous cars safer than radar or pulsed lidar systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Cars

Hybrid-like 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque steps up its predecessor’s fuel economy

The EPA revealed the 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque's official fuel economy ratings, with either the V6 or V8 engine equipped with the company's innovative 48-volt electrical system. As predicted, the new model sips less gas than its predecessor.
Posted By Chris Chin
fords mustang based all electric suv teased inspired fully performance utility
Cars

Ford gives a peek at rear-end of its new, all-electric Mustang-inspired performance SUV

Ford recently tprovided a peek at its highly anticipated, all-electric performance SUV. The automaker is known to be working on what seems like a more affordable Tesla Model X competitor.
Posted By Chris Chin
2018 ford f150 power stroke diesel new f 150
Cars

Ford recalls 2 million of its popular F-150 trucks due to fire risk

Ford is recalling 2 million of its popular F-150 trucks after a fault was found in the seat belt pretensioner system. The automaker said the fault had caused at least 17 "smoke or fire" incidents in North America.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
why new cars recommend premium fuel hybrid car drive 0001
Cars

What is a hybrid car, and how does it work? We’ve got the answers

You've probably heard of the term, "hybrid," before, especially in the context of an automobile. But what exactly is a hybrid vehicle, and how do they work? We've got the answers to those questions and more in this guide.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Chris Chin
armormax awd charger srt hellcat dodge 00
Cars

Armormax’s AWD Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat may be the ultimate cop car

A fully optioned Armormax AWD Charger SRT Hellcat may the ultimate law enforcement vehicle with more than 700 horsepower in a 4WD armored sedan with run-flat tires, bomb blanket, bulletproof glass, and smoke screen system.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lexus LY 650 yacht
Cars

Hit the high seas in style with Lexus’ upcoming LY 650 luxury yacht

Lexus is expanding its repertoire beyond luxury cars, to luxury boats. The Lexus LY 650 is a 65-foot luxury yacht scheduled to make its public debut in 2019 as an ocean-going counterpart to the automaker's luxury cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bmw vision inext concept teasers screenshot 9 6 2018 teaser youtube video
Cars

BMW teases its Vision iNEXT Concept ahead of global debut next week

We’re just a few days away from attending the reveal event for BMW’s all-new Vision iNEXT Concept, a car rumored to be another precursor to a future all-electric model. To build up anticipation, the company released a few teasers.
Posted By Chris Chin
best bike racks Allen hitch-mounted bike rack
Cars

Stop leaving grease stains on your seats with the best bike racks on the market

Shoving a bike in the back of a car is a great way to leave grease and mud stains on otherwise nice upholstery. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best bike racks on the market, so you never have to get your car detailed again.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
BMW X3 M and X4 M prototypes
Cars

BMW M strays further from its heritage with X3 M and X4 M crossovers

Camouflaged prototypes of the BMW X3 M and X4 M appeared at a race at Germany's Nürburgring, with a full public reveal to follow at a later date. BMW M has built some great cars, but will these crossovers dilute the brand?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride at New York Fashion Week
Cars

2020 Kia Telluride SUV breaks cover at New York Fashion Week

The 2020 Kia Telluride is a burly eight-passenger SUV built for a segment dominated by U.S. brands. Four months ahead of its official debut in Detroit, Kia offered a sneak peek at New York Fashion Week.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best CarPlay apps Apple CarPlay
Mobile

Is your daily commute a drag? The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone may fix that

Your morning commute doesn't have to be a drag. Here, we've compiled a list of the best CarPlay apps for the iPhone, including apps for playing music, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, and checking the news.
Posted By Simon Hill