Toyota has announced that, starting with its 2020 lineup of seven hybrid vehicles (and one fuel cell model), it is extending warranties on the hybrid battery. Previously covered for eight years and 100,000 miles, the new warranty is extended to 10 years and 150,000 miles. This extension is valid for all new model year 2020 Toyota hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles.

The reason for this new warranty extension? Simply put, the batteries are lasting longer. However the warranty does not extend to the Hybrid Battery Control Module, Power Management Control Module or the Inverter. Those parts are still covered by the eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. The new 2020 Toyota hybrid battery warranty is the longest offered warranty in the industry that covers first ownership and all subsequent owners.

This extension comes just in time to be accompanied by several Toyota innovations. The first-ever Corolla Hybrid is looking at 52 miles per gallon for the venerable sedan. The Prius Prime will be able to boast a range of 640 miles on a full tank of gas and a full charge. And in its fourth generation, the Prius will now have available an all-wheel drive option that will still produce an impressive 50 miles per gallon.

In a recent statement from Toyota, the company said, “Toyota introduced the first hybrid vehicle in the world more than 20 years ago, but people still have hesitations about owning a hybrid vehicle,” said Heather Updegraff, General Manager, Toyota Vehicle Marketing & Communications. “Our goal is to minimize that concern and this new warranty extension for the hybrid battery is just another way we are leading the industry and putting our customers first.”

Toyota now has 20 years of experience in the hybrid sector and has sold over three million alternative fuel vehicles in the United States alone. Since the 1997 launch of the Prius engineers have continued to blaze a trail, adopting hybrid technology in its vehicles the world over. However, Prius sales have been lagging lately, falling slightly below the six figure mark for the first time in 14 years. Toyota seems to be betting on the all-wheel drive and extended battery warranty to boost those sale numbers for 2020.

