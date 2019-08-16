Cars

Toyota raises the curtain on 2020 Corolla Nightshade Editions

Bruce Brown
The 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan and hatchback will be available in Nightshade Editions, joining four other vehicles in the lineup with the blacked-out trim option, Toyota announced. For 2020, the Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, and Sienna also feature Nightshade Editions.

Nightshade Edition packages will be options for the 2020 Corolla sedan and hatchback SE grade vehicles with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). SE grade Corollas are the sporty versions, upgraded from the base L grade with premium LED lights, sport seats, dual exhausts, navigation, 18-inch alloy wheels, and grade-specific trim accents.

2020 Corolla SE sedan Nightshade Edition

The 2020 Corolla SE sedan Nightshade Edition will be available with the following color vehicles: Super White, Classic Silver Metallic, and Black Sand Pearl. Starting with one of those colors, the Nightshade Edition adds a black grill surround, black roof-mounted shark-fin antenna, black rocker panel, black window trim, black door handles, black heated outside mirrors with turn indicators, plus a black spoiler and lower diffuser. The Nightshade Edition also includes blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels and the car’s Toyota, Corolla, and SE badging will be blacked-out.

The 2020 Corolla SE sedan Nightshade Edition sedan will list for $22,750, a $700 bump from a standard Corolla SE sedans.

2020 Corolla SE hatchback Nightshade Edition

Like the sedan version, the Nightshade Edition 2020 Corolla hatchback will be available on SE grade models with a CVT. The SE grade hatchback has an option for greater cargo space with a lowered cargo floor and no spare tire. In exchange for the spare tire, owners will have an extra six cubic feet of storage space and a Tire Repair Kit.

The 2020 Corolla SE hatchback Nightshade Edition will be a style option with hatchbacks with the following colors: Super White, Classic Silver Metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic.

Like the sedan, the Corolla SE hatchback Nightshade Edition will have blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels and black model and grade badging. In addition, the hatchback will have a black lower front rocker, black headlamp inner frame, black door handles, black side rockers, a black shark fin antenna, black mirrors caps, a black factory spoiler, a black rear lower spoiler, and black rear exhaust diffusers.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla SE hatchback Nightshade Edition will list for $22,290, $900 more than the SE grade with CVT.

