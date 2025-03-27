Uber’s new shuttle service will get you from JFK airport to NYC for just $10

If you’re travelling to New York, there’s some good news for you today in that Uber has expanded its airport shuttle service to include John F. Kennedy.

The company already offers the service at La Guardia, after it launched it last year, but the addition of JFK airport will no doubt please many who travel in and out of New York via JFK, given how expensive an individual Uber or Lyft can cost.

Until the end of April, the Uber airport shuttle service between JFK and New York City will cost just $10 too, with the fare increasing to $25 including taxes from April 30th.

Where will Uber’s airport shuttle service drop off and pick up for JFK airport?

There will be specific stops in Manhattan and Brooklyn to and from JFK, and you will be able to use the Uber app to book up to four seats in a shuttle. Be sure to not over pack though as you can only have one personal item and one piece of carry-on or checked luggage weighing up to 50 pounds on board the shuttle.

A shuttle ride can be booked up to seven days in advance, though if you’re not that organised, you can do it on the day too, and you’ll get pricing upfront when you book so there won’t be any surge pricing surprises.

When you book, you’ll be given a QR code and a unique PIN, which you will need to give to the shuttle driver to confirm your reservation and get on board.

Four Uber shuttle routes will operate between Port Authority, Grand Central Terminal, Chinatown, and Brooklyn’s Atlantic Center, to and from JFK airport. They will run every 30 minutes from 5AM to 10:45PM, and they will run all week too so it doesn’t matter if it’s a Sunday, you’ll still be able to get to the airport with this service.

As with normal Uber trips, you will be able to rate and tip your shuttle bus driver. The Verge said Uber is currently also in talks with Boston’s Logan International Airport to bring the shuttle service there too so watch this space.