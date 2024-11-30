 Skip to main content
Volkswagen’s new electric Golf will get the Rivian treatment

By
The Golf represents “the heart” of the Volkswagen brand, the automaker said at the start of 2024, as the iconic model celebrated five decades of existence.

A 50th anniversary also seems like the right occasion to fully bring the Golf into the 21st Century: While we already knew that VW is reviving an electric version of the model, the German automaker just revealed the next-gen Golf will also benefit from Rivian’s cutting-edge software and electrical systems.

VW, like global automakers, is transitioning toward producing producing “software-defined vehicles” (SDVs), whose functionalities and digital experiences can be upgraded over time. That transition became official back in June, when VW announced a joint venture with Rivian.

Meanwhile, the automaker also announced last summer it would delay the launch of a new flagship electric vehicle (EV), called Trinity, initially planned for 2026. German press reports at the time suggested the delay was to make room for none-other than the next-gen electric Golf.

And now that VW’s venture with Rivian has officially kicked off earlier this month, all the pieces are coming together.

“We decided on how to do the software-defined vehicle,” VW CEO Thomas Schafer said during a media roundtable. “It will happen with, the joint venture, where we put the new electric-electronics architecture together. But we have also decided that we want to start this journey with a more iconic product. So we’ll start with the Golf.”

The next-gen electric Golf is now expected for 2029, followed by Trinity in the following years.

The Volkswagen-Rivian venture first plans to use Rivian’s electrical architecture and software technology stack to enable the launch of Rivian’s R2 midsize SUV in the first half of 2026 and support the launch of Volkswagen models by 2027.

Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
New Rivian R1S: Everything new in the second-gen model
Second-Gen Rivian R1S

The Rivian R1S is arguably the best large electric SUV out there, especially for those who want three rows of seats and are willing to pay a premium. The vehicle offers a rugged build, excellent software, a great range, and a sleek design. Only around two years after the original Rivian R1S began rolling out to first buyers, Rivian has launched a new, second-generation version of the vehicle.

But what's actually different about the new Rivian R1S? At first glance, it more or less looks the same -- so should you trade in your first-gen model for a new one? Here's a look at everything new in the second-generation Rivian R1S.
Design and interior
The overall exterior design of the Rivian R1S is more or less the same. That's a good thing. Personally, I love the look of Rivian's cars, and plenty of others do too. It's stylish without being too serious -- and the buggy oval headlights on the front are unique and fun.

Read more
The R3 is Rivian’s surprise electric crossover
Rivian R3

Rivian didn't just announce the R2 platform at its latest launch event -- in a surprise twist, it also announced the R3 crossover. The R3 is Rivian's smallest car yet, offering a size much closer to the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 than the SUVs that came before it.

Of course, not only is the Rivian R3 smaller, but presumably, it's also cheaper. Rivian didn't reveal actual pricing for the car, but it did say that it would be less than the R2's $45,000 price. Also, it may be some time before we start seeing the R3 on the road -- the car will follow the R2, which isn't set to be available until the first half of 2026.

Read more
Rivian R1T gets estimated 410 miles of range with Dual-Motor powertrain, Max Pack battery
People and a dog standing in front of a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck.

The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck now gets 410 miles of range with the new Max Pack battery and Dual-Motor powertrain, the company claims.

Rivian posted range estimates for the Max Pack, which is not available with Rivian's Quad-Motor powertrain, on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, but those haven't been confirmed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The 410-mile range estimate applies to trucks with 21-inch wheels. Opting for 22-inch wheels knocks the estimated range down to 380 miles. The available 20-inch wheel and all-terrain tire combination — which helps maximize the R1T's impressive off-road capability — brings a further range reduction, to 355 miles.

Read more