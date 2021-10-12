  1. Cars

Watch Nissan’s awesome new ‘Intelligent Factory’ in action

By

Nissan has launched its most advanced production line to date as it works toward creating an emissions-free manufacturing process for its next-generation vehicles.

Using the very latest robotic technology, the Nissan Intelligent Factory started operating this week in Tochigi, Japan, about 50 miles north of Tokyo.

The automaker shared a video (below) showing off the new facility, which will manufacture vehicles such as the all-new Ariya electric crossover destined for the U.S. in 2022.

As the video shows, the Nissan Intelligent Factory not only builds the vehicle, but also performs incredibly detailed quality checks using robots programmed to search for foreign objects as small as 0.3 mm.

Nissan said it built the futuristic factory to create a greener production process while also helping it to deal more effectively with Japan’s aging society and labor shortages.

The facility is also designed to help it deal “with industry trends in electrification, vehicle intelligence, and connected technologies [that] are making vehicle structure and functionality more advanced and complex,” the automaker said.

In the coming years it plans to roll out the Intelligent Factory design to more locations around the world.

Carbon neutrality roadmap

A new roadmap announced by Nissan paves the way to carbon neutrality at its global production plants globally by 2050. It aims to achieve its target by improving energy and material efficiencies at its plants.

For example, a newly developed water-based paint allows the metal body and plastic bumper to be painted and baked together, an energy-saving process that Nissan claims cuts CO2 emissions by 25%.

And there’s also SUMO (Simultaneous Underfloor Mounting Operation), Nissan’s new component-installation process that streamlines a six-part process into a single maneuver, saving even more energy.

Additionally, Nissan says that all of the electricity used by its new factory will eventually be generated from renewable energy sources and/or generated with onsite fuel cells that use alternative fuels.

It’s not clear how many human workers  will be replaced by Nissan’s new high-tech factory (we’re assuming its certified smellers will stay on). These days, most workers employed at robot-filled car factories are maintaining or fixing equipment, or investigating issues that surface during quality checks. Such positions remain at Nissan’s new plant, with personnel working out of the Central Control Room shown in the video.

Commenting on Nissan’s new facility, Hideyuki Sakamoto, Nissan’s executive vice president for manufacturing and supply chain management, said: “The automotive industry is in a period of great change, and solving the global challenge of climate change is urgent.”

He added: “By rolling out the Nissan Intelligent Factory initiative globally, starting at the Tochigi plant, we will more flexibly, efficiently, and effectively manufacture next-generation vehicles for a decarbonized society. We will also continue to drive innovation in manufacturing to enrich people’s lives and to support Nissan’s future growth.”

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Best Buy laptop deals for October 2021

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

Instagram is testing a notification system for ‘confusing’ outages

Instagram logo

Best cheap wireless router deals for October 2021

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router-top

The best 17-inch laptop deals and sales for October 2021

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

The best VPN services for 2021

best VPN services

The best laptops to buy in 2021

hp microsoft dell laptop deals amazon best buy back to school sale 2020 xps 13 01 3 2 720x720

Samsung shows off Fold 3 and Flip 3 durability in series of torture tests

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Microsoft recommends you turn on this important Windows 11 security feature

microsoft defender ccleaner unwanted application windows

Alder Lake CPUs: Everything we know about Intel’s upcoming 12th-gen hybrid chips

intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip

Intel’s Alder Lake Core i5 could be the new go-to budget gaming CPU

An engineer smiles as she holds up two processor chips.

HP is practically giving away this gaming laptop today

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop - 15z-ec200 is on sale at HP.

Grab an Alienware gaming desktop before this crazy deal is all sold out

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

The GPU shortage turns a year old while prices continue to rise

Graphics Card