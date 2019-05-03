Digital Trends
Waymo wants you to know its autonomous driver recognizes children and cyclists

Self-driving car company Waymo published the first in a series of public-assurance promotions that depict safe behavior of Waymo-enabled autonomous vehicles. The initial release demonstrates through videos how the Waymo driver — which refers to the technology, not a human — recognizes and responds to two of the most vulnerable “objects” on the road: school children and cyclists.

“Safely sharing the road is an important part of driving,” Waymo Chief Safety Officer Deborah Hersman wrote in Medium, “and the Waymo driver tirelessly scans for objects around the vehicle — including pedestrians, cyclists, vehicles, road workers, animals, and obstructions — and then predicts their future movements based on information such as speed, trajectory, and road context.”

Waymo has a collection of thousands of videos that show its technology reacting to complex circumstances on the road. The videos draw from Waymo’s 10 million miles of real road driving and 7 billion miles in simulation.

Waymo has wracked up more vehicle self-driving miles than any other company. In California’s Autonomous Vehicle Disengagement Reports of 2018, Waymo not only led all other companies in total miles driven in the state but also turned in the best performance, as measured by disengagements — instances when the autonomous system required the human autonomous vehicle test driver to take immediate manual control. The Waymo driver went 11,017 miles between disengagements while the second place performer, GM’s Cruise technology, reported disengagement every 5,205 miles. Most companies in the California report traveled much shorter distances between times when the human had to take over. Apple’s self-driving testers, for example, disengaged every 1.1 miles.

Waymo’s video of a self-driving car encountering a crowded school crossing uses a split screen to show the scene on the right side with a crossing guard, children in a crosswalk, other humans in sight (yellow boxes), parked cars (fuchsia), and moving vehicles (green).

Waymo’s second video demonstrates the autonomous driver’s ability to predict a cyclist’s behavior. In the clip, the car predicts the cyclist will move into the car’s driving lane to pass a parked trailer.

Citing the statistic that almost 50,000 cyclists are hurt on U.S. roads each year, Hersman explains that the Waymo drive is trained to drive defensively in common cyclist collision scenarios.

“As we work to build the world’s most experienced driver, we’re putting considerable thought and engineering into ensuring our vehicles can understand cyclists’ unique behavior and are ready to act with their safety and protection top of mind,” Hersman wrote. The release also includes a link to Waymo’s safety report, On the Road to Fully Self-Driving.

Best SUVs for 2019
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
Cars

GM wants to make an electric pickup, but can it beat its rivals to the punch?

General Motors won't team up with startup Rivian, but it still wants a piece of the burgeoning electric pickup truck segment. Company CEO Mary Barra confirmed a battery-powered full-size truck is in the pipeline.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Honda Accord
Cars

Cream of the four-door crop: Here's the best sedan you can buy

Even in a time of crossover mania, sedans remain the best choice for most car buyers. These daily-driver heroes combine practicality and efficiency, while managing to leave plenty of room for tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best off-road vehicles 2019 Jeep Wrangler
Cars

Where are you going this weekend? These 5 off-road vehicles say anywhere

The body-on-frame SUV is going extinct, but there are still several options for buyers looking to skip the asphalt. To help you sort the good from the bad, we've rounded up the best off-roaders currently available.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best convertibles
Cars

Find your place in the sun with the best convertibles

The drop-top segment in the United States is shrinking, but there are still a few great options to choose from. From high performance to off road, to luxury, we've got you covered. Here are the five best convertibles you can buy today.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Best sports cars
Cars

From racing to touring, the best sports cars to do it all -- fast

It’s never been a better time to be a car enthusiast. Modern sports cars are powerful, yet manageable. Here are the six best sports cars you can buy today to suit your interests and price range.
Posted By Chris Chin
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
Cars

Aston Martin Vantage AMR marks the return of the manual transmission

The limited-edition Vantage AMR will back the manual transmission to Aston Martin. Just 200 AMRs will be built, but Aston plans to offer the manual on the standard Vantage beginning in 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Kia Niro EV
Cars

2019 Kia Niro EV electric car offers 239 miles of range for $39,495

The all-electric 2019 Kia Niro EV joins hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of Kia's pseudo crossover. With three green powertrains available in one vehicle, Kia is certainly giving customers plenty of choices.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best suvs
Cars

From off-roaders to luxury chariots, these are the best SUVs you can buy

Looking to buy an SUV, but can't decide which model is right for you? From luxury rides and rugged off-roaders to vehicles designed for the entire family, we've rounded up the best models currently on the market.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Nissan Rogue
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla’s Model 3 qualifies for owner tax incentives in Canada

Tesla cut the price and limited the range of the Canadian Model 3 Standard Range version so buyers will qualify for a rebate, but can only drive 93 miles per charge. Because of the price cut, however, other buyers get the rebate.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS
Cars

2020 Chevrolet Camaro gets a face-lift to erase controversial styling

The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro gets a styling update following negative feedback to the 2019 model's look. Chevy is also adding a new, cheaper V8 model to the lineup, undercutting the cheapest V8 version of the rival Ford Mustang.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Zotye T600
Cars

Chinese automaker Zotye wants to start selling cars in the U.S. within two years

China's Zotye Automobile is aiming to launch its T600 small crossover in the United States in late 2020 or early 2021. The T600 could be the first Chinese-branded passenger car sold in the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2013 Subaru Forester
Cars

The best used cars in every category still rock, but for a whole lot less

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, picking up a used vehicle is a great way to go. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for under $15,000, whether you’re looking for a basic daily driver or a luxury sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein