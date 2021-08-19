Waze likes to roll out fun features from time to time, the latest one landing with the launch of PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Aimed at kids, or, more accurately, parents who’re keen to keep their littl’uns entertained on long drives, U.S.-based Waze users can now get driving directions from Ryder and his loyal team of rescue dogs.

“To celebrate PAW Patrol: The Movie, the first-ever theatrical release of PAW Patrol on August 20, you and your young passengers can turn each drive into a mission with the community-loving heroes and their iconic vehicles,” Waze said in a message announcing the new feature. “Once activated, you’ll be guided by Ryder, who will kickstart your mission (or drive), and fan favorite Pups Marshall, Skye, and Chase will be on the case, navigating your drive and keeping you in the know on anything happening nearby or on your route.”

You can also change your Waze Mood to Chase, Marshall, or Skye and “ride into action with Chase’s Police Cruiser, Marshall’s Fire Truck, or even Skye’s Plane if you fancy a less conventional way to get where you’re going.”

How to access PAW Patrol on Waze

To use PAW Patrol for navigation on iOS and Android, tap on My Waze at the bottom of the display, then on the Settlings icon. Next, tap on Voice & Sound, and then Waze Voice under Voice Directions. Finally, look down the list and select PAW Patrol.

It’s certainly not the first time that Waze has dived into the world of children’s entertainment to keep kids distracted. A couple of years ago, for example, it used several voices from Sesame Street to guide people along, with the Cookie Monster turning out to be a huge hit among the show’s cast of characters.

More adult-focused navigators have included the likes of Morgan Freeman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Leno, and even Elvis Presley. As with all of its celebrity voices, the PAW Patrol feature will run for a limited time so you’d better hurry if you want to try it out.

If you’re still getting to grips with Waze and want to learn more, skip across to Digital Trends’ guide featuring all the top tips and tricks.

