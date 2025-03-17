 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can now unlock your Audi with your iPhone, but you’ll need to have one specific model

By
Apple Car Keys on BMW
BMW / BMW

Apple first introduced support for digital car keys back in 2022 and a number of car brands already offer the feature on some of their models, including BMW, BYD, Lotus, Mercedes-Benz and the Hyundai Group. Audi has been missing from that list for the last couple of years though, until now. 

The German car manufacturer has recently enabled Apple Car Key support for its A6 Avant e-tron model, which sees the digital key feature coming to Audi’s electric car platform for the first time. The support was spotted by Mac4Ever and picked up by MacRumors, with the suggestion that the Car Key support may also make its way over to Porsche for its next line of vehicles. 

Recommended Videos

The A6 Avant e-tron model is the second model to launch from Audi on its Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, and with Porsche sharing this platform, it would make sense that the support for Apple Car Keys also transfers across soon.

What is Apple’s Car Key feature?

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Apple Car Key feature, for those not familiar, enables you to unlock your car with an NFC-enabled Apple Watch or iPhone. A digital version of your car’s key is stored within Apple Wallet on your iPhone or Apple Watch, and the car will unlock as you get close by, or when you tap on the door handle. 

You can set your iPhone or Apple Watch up so that Face ID is required to authenticate you and then unlock your car, but there is also an Express Mode that will allow for quicker unlocking by bypassing the authentication process. 

Once you set up the digital key on your device, you’ll see it when you double tap the side button on your iPhone or Apple Watch, as you would your cards for Apple Pay and boarding passes if you’re travelling.

Code changes were previously spotted in the Apple Wallet backend back in October 2024 by MacRumors suggesting support for Apple Car Keys was in progress for Volvo, Polestar and Audi. 

For now, Volvo and Polestar don’t yet support digital car keys but with Audi having now joined the list, albeit only one model, it’s possible Volvo and Polestar won’t be far behind. You can see the full list of car models that support Car Keys in a list on Apple’s Support Page. Look for the grey key alongside the car model to spot them easily.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
The BMW i5 gets the electric sedan right — for the most part
BMW i5 exterior

We're a number of years into the transition to electrification in the automotive world, but in the US, there still aren't quite as many options as there could be. Part of that has to do with the fact that legacy automakers are still transitioning over to electric drivetrains. While most companies do offer at least one vehicle, the vast majority of them certainly don't have as many EVs as they do ICE cars.

The perfect example of that is the world of electric sedans. To be clear, companies prioritize sedans less in general in the US considering the proliferation of larger vehicles like crossovers and SUVs. But what if you do want an electric sedan and you live in the US? Well, I think you should consider the BMW i5.

Read more
WOLFBOX Presidents’ Day sale: save up to 60% on EV accessories
cybertruck parked at home and charging

With a little over a month left before Spring, Presidents' Day is here! We can always count on great sales for the mid-February holiday weekend like WOLFBOX offering and . If you’ve been eyeing an EV charger or a powerful air duster, now is the time to buy! These aren’t ordinary products. They’re loaded with top features and customers have been extremely happy with their purchase. Read on below to learn why these must-haves are deals that cannot be passed up.

Charge Faster, Smarter, and More Efficiently

Read more
The Ford E-Transit makes it easy for companies to go electric
White Ford E-Transit electric van

Consumer electric cars are all the rage right now, with great new models releasing on a regular basis. But perhaps just as interesting as what's happening in the consumer space is what's happening in the commercial EV space. We've seen splashy headlines related to Rivian's deal with Amazon, for example, but the commercial space can be a little more rigid, especially when it comes to businesses who have done things one way for years, and aren't quite ready to make a big shift. That's where the Ford E-Transit comes in.

I have to admit, driving the E-Transit for a week was a bit of a shift for me. I'm used to driving new EVs, but few of them are as large or as utilitarian as the E-Transit. That, however, just might be the point.
A frictionless switch
The concept behind the E-Transit is simple -- make switching to an electric vehicle as seamless and as simple as possible.

Read more