Digital Trends
Home > Computing > The 3DRudder makes your virtual reality experience…

The 3DRudder makes your virtual reality experience a bit more hands-off

By
Subscribe on YouTube
It's not just more of Alexa! All the big smart home trends from CES 2018
The Electra Meccanica Solo electric vehicle has room for you and you alone
The good, the bad, and the crazy: The coolest phone cases at CES 2018
Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S9
From Belkin to iOttie, these are the best wireless chargers at CES 2018
Displaylink is ready to make wireless virtual reality setups, well, a reality
Security firm Ring shows how it's moving beyond the doorbell at CES 2018
Full-body Teslasuit allows virtual reality to reach out and touch you
Yuneec unveils three new drones, including an updated Typhoon H Plus
With sensors and a gimbal, the Revl Arc adds more to the average action cam
Western Digital's USB-C storage stick may be tiny, but it's capacity is huge
Made with metal from illegal firerms, Yevo 1 headphones aim to curb gun violence
This glorious $45,000 turntable made of wood and aluminum just blew our minds
Goal Zero's next-gen Yeti Lithium power stations are packed with new features
Totally tubular tech: 20 of the coolest products at CES 2018

Back in early 2015, we took a look at what then seemed like a promising input device for use with VR, the 3DRudder. Now that device is available to the public, so we caught up with the company’s CEO, Stanislas Chesnais, to take a look at what makes the 3DRudder different from the other VR devices you’ll see in our coverage of CES 2018.

While VR continues to innovate on a variety of spaces, movement in virtual reality spaces is far from a solved problem. Some companies are packing computers right into the headsets to eliminate cables, others are tracking full body movement, some are even tracking your eyes and brain activity. This works great for some things, but 3DRudder aims to provide a solution that is more backward compatible with existing games.

“The idea is that you want to move in VR, you want to have your hands free to shoot, grab, pull, whatever,” Chesnais told Digital Trends. “The idea of the 3DRudder is that it’s a simple device you put under your feet while sitting, and by tilting the device you move in the game.”

Essentially, you’re moving the directional pad or analog stick of a traditional controller to your feet, allowing your upper half to focus on aiming and shooting, or whatever you may be doing in the game. This sounds like it could be difficult to get used to, but when we got the chance to try 3DRudder for ourselves, we found it surprisingly easy to get used to. That you’re sitting while using the device could also help to alleviate some of the fatigue that some users experience with VR.

Along with the hardware, the 3DRudder comes with dashboard software that allows you to use it with existing games, including non-VR games. As one example, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is supported, at least the spectator mode, allowing you to control your view of the match with your feet, leaving your hands free to type or take a sip of a drink. The software allows you to map keyboard keys to the 3DRudder controller as well.

The 3DRudder is available now, and retails for $140. To buy one or find out more information about just how it works and what games are supported, see the 3DRudder website.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: 3DRudder, ces2018, Virtual Reality, VR, Computing, Gaming
Don't Miss

The Sense Glove enables users to get a grip on virtual reality