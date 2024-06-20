 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

5 password managers you should use instead of LastPass

By
A person using 1Password on a desktop all-in-one computer while sat at a desk. There are two laptops next to them on the desk.
1Password / AgileBits

When it comes to securing your passwords, LastPass has been one of the top contenders as the best password manager. However, a recent set of high-profile security incidents has made a lot of people a lot less willing to trust it.

If you’re looking for an alternative to LastPass, you’re in the right place. We’ve found five superb password managers that can keep you safe online without the hassle.

Recommended Videos

1Password

A person using the 1Password password manager on a laptop while sat on a couch.
1Password / AgileBits

Our choice for the best password manager, 1Password, is the best alternative to LastPass that you can get. It’s fast, secure, easy to use and packed full of useful features. And starting at $3 a month, it’s affordable too.

When integrated neatly into your web browser, 1Password can create passwords for new accounts, save your info for later use, and autofill login details when the time comes. It can also save one-time passcodes and passkeys, meaning less fumbling around with your phone and with your passwords themselves.

It’s not just used to save your logins — it can store credit card info, encrypted notes, cryptocurrency wallets, passports, medical records, and so much more. It’s the ideal all-in-one solution for all your secure docs and details.

Dashlane

Dashlane website on a laptop.
Digital Trends

If security is your priority, Dashlane is a great alternative to LastPass. It puts protection front and center with a suite of features that few can match.

For instance, it uses a feature called confidential computing. In essence, this creates an isolated enclave where secure data is processed, making it much harder for bad actors to access. You’ll also get phishing alerts in your web browser, dark web monitoring of your credentials, support for passkeys and two-factor authentication, and more.

On top of all that, Dashlane comes with a user-friendly interface that won’t require much adjustment if you’re moving from LastPass. Its $5 monthly price is a little higher than some offerings, but it includes a VPN and the bonus security features we mentioned above. That’s a fair price to pay for protection.

Proton Pass

Two windows of the Proton Pass password manager app.
Proton

You might have heard of Proton before. The company is well-known for making a range of privacy-focused internet tools, including a VPN, an email service, a calendar, and other apps. It also makes a password manager called Proton Pass, and it’s a great option if LastPass doesn’t appeal to you.

Proton Pass has got all the expected trappings of a top-notch password manager, from browser autofill and passkey management to shareable passwords and a dark web monitor. But what sets it apart from the rest is its addition of a “hide my email” service. Every time you create an account online, Proton Pass sets up an alias email address that redirects any mail to your true inbox. That way, your regular email address stays out of unscrupulous hands without disrupting your browsing experience.

Proton offers a plan that bundles in Proton Pass, Mail, Calendar, VPN and a cloud storage membership. That starts at $10 a month, but you can get Proton Pass by itself for as little as $2 a month at the time of writing. There’s also a free version if you don’t want to pay.

Bitwarden

Bitwarden website on a laptop.
Digital Trends

When you get a password manager, you’re entrusting your most sensitive data to a company that says it has your best interests at heart — but how do you know that for sure? With Bitwarden, you get an extra degree of reassurance because all of its code is open source and hosted on GitHub for anyone to check. It also regularly undergoes third-party audits to make sure everything is above board. That goes a long way toward providing peace of mind regarding both the privacy and security of your information.

That’s not all Bitwarden has to offer. It can store all kinds of data beyond passwords and logins, such as identity documents, credit cards, encrypted notes, and more. It also provides a secure way to share information with other people while keeping it away from prying eyes.

Bitwarden has a generous free tier that covers all of the app’s free features and works on unlimited devices. For less than $1 a month ($10 annually), you get an integrated authenticator, file attachments, emergency access, security reports, and more. Its low price makes it a good entry point into password managers, letting you try it out before deciding if you want to pay.

Keeper Security Password Manager

A window of the Keeper Security Password Manager app.
Keeper Security

Keeper Security offers a rock-solid password manager that is stuffed with excellent features to protect your logins and accounts. It’s easy to use and is well-suited to protecting all manner of sensitive data, from passwords to passkeys.

Keeper offers a wide range of cybersecurity products made for individuals, enterprises, and governments, so you know you’re in good hands when you use its password manager. You can also supplement it with a number of add-ons, such as secure file storage, dark web monitoring, and even a concierge service that offers on-demand training and around-the-clock support.

One thing we like about Keeper is that it has all sorts of different pricing tiers. Whether you need a plan for yourself, your family or your business, there are options for you. Keeper also offers discounts for students, medical professionals, and military personnel. And with a free tier and affordable premium options, it’s simple to get started.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Use this trick to make your online accounts super secure
A group of people sitting at a desk looking at 1Password displayed on a screen.

We do just about everything online today, and in the digital age, having good passwords for your accounts isn’t sufficient anymore — and if you’re still using the same login credentials for multiple accounts, then it’s definitely time to upgrade your security setup. An easy way to do that is with a password manager that makes it simple to create and organize secure access codes for all of your accounts, but even that might not be enough to guard your sensitive personal and financial information from prying eyes. Instead, we recommend 1Password, a unique account manager that does more than just organize your logins. It also takes online security to a whole new level by letting you keep all of your accounts completely separate.

Your typical password manager can generate and organize unique credentials for your accounts (sort of like a digital key ring), but 1Password takes things a step further. With 1Password, you get not only a unique, strong passcode for every account, but the app also generates a unique email address as well. When signing up for a new account somewhere or updating some you already have, you simply create a new 1Password-generated email string and password, set up two-factor authentication, and use this new “sock” email and passcode to register. Your real information is kept private, and access codes are securely backed up in your 1Password account, for which you have a master password — the only one you need to remember.

Read more
LastPass is scaling back its free tier. Find out if you need to pay
LastPass

LastPass currently offers a free tier that lets a single user access its password manager service on all their mobile devices and computers. But that’s about to change.

Starting March 16, the company will limit its free tier to only one device type, either mobile or computer. So if you select to keep the free tier for mobile, you’ll be asked to pay a fee to continue using the service on computers, and vice versa.

Read more
Samsung’s 55-inch rotating gaming monitor has a $1,000 price cut today
Someone playing a game on the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen in cockpit view.

If you’re the kind of person who likes to go all-out on your PC gaming setup, Samsung deals are promos you don’t want to miss. In fact, we’ve got a pretty awesome one to dish about right now. The Samsung Odyssey Ark S55BG970 Mini LED Monitor is on sale right now for $2,000. That’s still a hefty chunk of change, but when you consider the fact that the display normally sells for $3,000 (which is more than most flagship TVs), it's hard to not call this a steal.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 
Whether you’re duking it out in an MMORPG, or you’re immersed in a single player campaign, a solid gaming monitor will do more than just show you the action onscreen. In the case of the second-gen Samsung Odyssey Ark, you’re getting a 1000R curved screen that has several awesome tricks up its sleeve. One of these is the ability to enter something called Cockpit Mode, which allows you to rotate the monitor 180 degrees for portrait orientation. Opting for top-down visuals may sound funny, but it’s actually far more immersive than you may expect. 

Read more