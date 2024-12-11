Upgrade your gaming rig with this $129 Acer 31-inch monitor

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor is on sale for just $129 at Walmart today. It normally costs $250, but right now gamers on a budget can enjoy a $121 discount. It’s sure to make your gaming more immersive thanks to its great features and curved display. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor

If you own one of the best gaming desktops, you really need to make sure that it has a great monitor to ensure you get the best from your hardware. The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor is a good option for anyone who doesn’t need 4K gaming. It offers a vibrant image with the sharpest picture quality and a broader view than most. Its zero frame design means freed up screen space and more to look at from edge to edge.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor offers a 180Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast moving action without a problem. My gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz and it works well — obviously 180Hz is an even better option. It also has a speedy response time of 1ms, and there’s AMD FreeSync Premium, which means the monitor’s frames are synced with the graphics card’s frames, so there’s no risk of screen tearing. It’s also HDR ready so you can enjoy HDR10 support as you play. Adding to the experience, the curved display means that you can feel more wrapped up in the action than with a regular monitor. It’s also possible to tilt the screen -5 to 20 degrees for the most comfortable view. It all comes together to form one of the best gaming monitors for a lot of different situations. At this price, it’s also good for anyone seeking one of the best monitors thanks to its premium attention to detail.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor normally costs $250, but right now you can buy it from Walmart for just $129. That’s a fantastic price for such a large gaming monitor, especially as it’s curved. Check it out for yourself through the button below.