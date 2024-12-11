 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Upgrade your gaming rig with this $129 Acer 31-inch monitor

By
Good Deal The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor on a white background.
Acer

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor is on sale for just $129 at Walmart today. It normally costs $250, but right now gamers on a budget can enjoy a $121 discount. It’s sure to make your gaming more immersive thanks to its great features and curved display. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor

If you own one of the best gaming desktops, you really need to make sure that it has a great monitor to ensure you get the best from your hardware. The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor is a good option for anyone who doesn’t need 4K gaming. It offers a vibrant image with the sharpest picture quality and a broader view than most. Its zero frame design means freed up screen space and more to look at from edge to edge.

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor offers a 180Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast moving action without a problem. My gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 165Hz and it works well — obviously 180Hz is an even better option. It also has a speedy response time of 1ms, and there’s AMD FreeSync Premium, which means the monitor’s frames are synced with the graphics card’s frames, so there’s no risk of screen tearing. It’s also HDR ready so you can enjoy HDR10 support as you play. Adding to the experience, the curved display means that you can feel more wrapped up in the action than with a regular monitor. It’s also possible to tilt the screen -5 to 20 degrees for the most comfortable view. It all comes together to form one of the best gaming monitors for a lot of different situations. At this price, it’s also good for anyone seeking one of the best monitors thanks to its premium attention to detail.

Related

The Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved full HD gaming monitor normally costs $250, but right now you can buy it from Walmart for just $129. That’s a fantastic price for such a large gaming monitor, especially as it’s curved. Check it out for yourself through the button below.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Get an Alienware RTX 4090 gaming PC while it’s $1,000 off
The side of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.

There are some great early Black Friday deals happening right now, with one key highlight being the Dell Black Friday sale. Right now, you can save $1,000 on an Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop PC, bringing it down to just $3,000 from $4,000. A fantastic investment for anyone who wants the latest technology, this is one of the gaming PC deals you should really pay attention to. If you’re in the market for a high-end gaming PC, read on while we take you through all it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop
Alienware is known for making some of the best gaming PCs around and is certainly a big hit with gamers. With the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop, it’s kind of obvious why: It’s absolutely packed with great hardware. There’s an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. As a bigger highlight, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. Combined, that’s quite the potent combination if you plan on playing all the latest games at ultra detail levels.

Read more
Get ahead of Black Friday — $200 off the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.

There are some great offers right now on laptops among early Black Friday deals. One of the highlights of the Black Friday gaming laptop deals is being able to buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for $800 instead of $1,000 at Dell. A great laptop for anyone wanting to game on a budget, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is a tempting gift for the holidays. Here’s what it has to offer so you know if it’s the one for you.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
While it’s Dell’s subsidiary Alienware that features in our look at the best gaming laptop brands, you’ll still see Dell at the top of our look at the best laptop brands. With the Dell G15, you get a reliable design and some good hardware. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13450HX processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It’s particularly good to see 1TB of storage space as that’s pretty much the minimum you want while gaming as so many games require a lot of space these days.

Read more
We gave the Lenovo Legion 7i gaming PC four stars — it’s $600 off today
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i at a side angle.

In one of its early Black Friday deals happening right now, Lenovo has cut the price of the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i by 19%. That means instead of paying $3,150, it’s down to $2,550 for a limited time. It’s a high-end gaming PC and easily one of the best gaming PC deals around right now. If you’re looking to game in style for a long time to come, here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i
Lenovo makes some of the best gaming PCs around and it’s a name you can depend on. With the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900KF processor paired up with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The star of the show here is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. That CPU and GPU combination is quite the powerful pairing, so you can enjoy high-end gaming performance for a long time to come.

Read more