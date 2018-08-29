Digital Trends
Computing

The upcoming Acer Predator Triton 900 laptop has a display that flips

Kevin Parrish
By

Although it wasn’t included in Acer’s product announcements during the IFA 2018 show in Berlin, the company provided a sneak peek for a gaming laptop called the Predator Triton 900. We don’t know any hardware specifics just yet, only that it sports a unique display frame that enables you to “flip” the screen 180 degrees.

Technically, the Predator Triton 900 isn’t a 2-in-1 device, but rather a laptop with a unique display hinge. For instance, you’re not going to use this device in Tent and Stand modes, and given the laptop’s cooling design, you likely won’t use it in Tablet mode either. If anything, the hinged screen brings the visuals closer to your face, or flip the screen, turn the laptop around and grab a controller for up-close-and-personal action in a Drive-In Theater-like mode.

According to Acer, the CNC-machined hinge will support a G-SYNC display at a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, powered by a discrete GeForce graphics chip and an Intel processor. Given this is a “sneak peek,” we’re going to presume this mobile gaming monster could rely on Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 20 Series although Nvidia has yet to announce its new GPUs for laptops. What’s inside will depend on when Acer actually launches this laptop.

Other tidbits provided in Acer’s tease include a new fourth-generation AeroBlade 3D fan design. The CPU and GPU will reside in the area between the screen and the keyboard underneath an intake vent. A fan will reside on each side of the CPU/GPU pair, pulling in air from the keyboard area rather than through the bottom. Hot air is then jettisoned out the back and sides as usual. This is a great design given that your legs won’t block the air intake, but not ideal for a Tablet mode scenario.

The tease also shows that the Predator Triton 900 will include a low-profile RGB backlit mechanical keyboard, and a switchable trackpad located on the right side of the keyboard. With one touch, it transforms into an LED-illuminated number pad. Meanwhile, dedicated media keys appear above the top-left corner of the keyboard, and there also appears to be a front-facing speaker mounted on each side of the keyboard as well.

Port-wise there appears to be plenty although we currently don’t have a definitive list. You can clearly see USB-C and USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, an SD card reader and more along both edges while a few others reside at the back. A glowing power button seemingly sits on the right edge, possibly including a fingerprint scanner.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t get Acer to cough up any additional information. A representative said more details will be specified when each region announces the laptop. That said, all we can do for now is drool and read hands-on views stemming from the IFA 2018 show in Berlin.

Don't Miss

Google responds to Trump's tweet-rage: We didn't rig search against you!
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Intel’s latest 8th-gen mobile processors improve battery life and performance

Intel announced an expansion to its 8th-Gen family with new U-series and Y-series chips. These CPUs are optimized for mobile, bringing better connectivity, battery life, and performance to laptops and convertibles.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Epson Surecolor P400 review
Photography

The best printers money can buy, from Canon and Brother to Epson and HP

No matter how much of life moves into the digital space, there's always a place for physical documents, and thus printers. We've rounded up some of the best printers around, so you can find one that suits your needs.
Posted By Will Nicol
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
HP Spectre 13 2017 Review
Computing

Need a portable computer? These are the 5 lightest laptops you can buy

Who is the lightest of them all? Let's take a look at the ultrabooks that really push the limit when it comes to shedding the pounds and staying light as can be to give you the best portable laptop solution.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
dell reveals inspiron two in ones premium chromebook 14
Computing

Dell’s new Inspiron 2-in-1 PCs, premium Inspiron 2-in-1 Chromebook debut at IFA

Dell headed to the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin with lots of new products in tow, including new Inspiron 7000 and 5000 2-in1s. The company also introduced a new Inspiron-branded 2-in-1 based on Google’s Chrome OS platform.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Dell XPS 15 9570 open angle
Computing

Dell’s XPS 13 just got less expensive thanks to Intel’s 8th-Gen Core i3 processor

Dell added an 8th-Gen Intel Core i3 configuration to its XPS 13, lowering the price of the laptop to just $900. Dell also announced a refresh for the XPS 13 2-in-1, which brings Intel's 8th-Gen processors to the convertible.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin S2719DC
Computing

Dell’s new 27-inch ultrathin display is less than a quarter-inch thick

Dell's latest Ultrathin monitor is something to behold. At 27 inches diagonally, it supports full HDR, has a single USB-C connection, and sports some of the thinnest bezels of any monitor yet released.
Posted By Jon Martindale
acer unveils four new predator and nitro gaming monitors at ifa xv3 feat
Computing

Acer targets gamers with new color-rich 4K Predator and Nitro monitors

Acer unveiled four new displays targeted at gamers under the Predator and Nitro brands. The two flagship monitors support 4K resolution, HDR, and fast 144Hz refresh rate. You can also choose between FreeSync or G-Sync support.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Samsung Odyssey review
Computing

Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality headset lets you straddle real, virtual worlds

Acer launched the OJO 500 as its newest Windows Mixed Reality headset at IFA. The OJO 500's unique sound pipe helps you stay aware of sounds in your physical surroundings even as you journey into the virtual world.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
acer predator thronos gaming chair is titanic
Computing

Designed to engulf players, Acer’s Predator Thronos is a titan of a gaming chair

Part of Acer’s gaming lineup during IFA 2018 is the Predator Thronos Gaming Chair. Although the name resembles that of an evil world-killing villain, this chair is just as titanic in nature as it cradles the player.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Acer Swift 5 IFA 2018
Computing

The $1,100 Acer Swift is the lightest 15-inch laptop ever made

Acer came to IFA 2018 with a number of new laptops, the most interesting of which is the lightest 15-inch laptop ever made. The $1,100 laptop is not only incredibly light, it's also packing the newest Intel processors and built-in 4G LTE.
Posted By Luke Larsen
heads up onedrive users you have 10 days left to keep your 15gb of free storage windows cloud
Computing

OneDrive leans on A.I. to simplify searches for multimedia files

OneDrive will lean on artificial intelligence to help users easily find their files in the cloud. Microsoft will leverage A.I. for automatic transcription of audio and video files and index photos to make them more searchable.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP
Computing

Get Freesync working on Nvidia graphics cards with any AMD GPU

Getting Freesync running properly on an Nvidia GPU might not be something Nvidia wants, but it's entirely doable if you have an AMD graphics chip and a compatible display if you're willing to make a few tweaks.
Posted By Jon Martindale