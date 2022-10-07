Acer today announced the Swift Edge, the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED professional laptop.

The ultraportable weighs a mere 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms), housed in an incredibly svelte 0.51-inch (13mm) ultrathin magnesium-aluminum chassis. That makes it’s one of the thinnest Windows laptops you can buy, despite not compromising on port selection.

In terms of connectivity, on the left side of the machine sit two USB-C ports, one USB 3.2 port, and one HDMI 2.1 output with HDCP support. The second USB 3.2 port and a TRRS audio jack are located on the right edge. All these ports are a surprise for a laptop this thin, especially since competitors like the MacBook Air or Dell XPS 13 stick solely to USB-C.

Power for the Swift Edge will come from an AMD Ryzen 6800U octa-core processor, supplemented by multilayered security features, such as the integrated Microsoft Pluton security processor that provides added protection for sensitive credentials and encryption keys.

This first Swift Edge model being sold in North America will come with 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1 TB SSD for internal storage.

Front and center on the laptop is a thin-bezel 16-inch 4K (3840 x 2400, 60Hz refresh rate) OLED display with 500 nits max brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support, as well as a 92% screen-to-body ratio. There’s also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe display certifications for an extended and comfortable viewing experience.

The webcam on the Swift Edge has a higher resolution than most, running at 1920 x 1080 FHD, supported by two near-field mics for audio.

According to Acer, endurance should be strong with the three-cell, 54 watt-hour battery. The factory rates video playback at 10.5 hours, and 7.5 hours on MobileMark. Fast charging is also available if you want to quickly juice up the Swift Edge.

Rounding out the features is DTS audio through the upward-firing speakers that flank the keyboard.

The Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41-R7SU) will be available starting today at Costco for $1,500.

Editors' Recommendations