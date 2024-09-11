 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 just got a $700 price cut

We’re always thrilled to dish about gaming laptop deals here at Digital Trends! After all, nothing says “high score” like a souped-up portable PC that’s tailor-made for advanced ray tracing, record-breaking clock speeds, and state-of-the-art cooling systems. As it just so happens, we came across an incredible offer on one of the best game-friendly laptops on the market:

Right now, you can buy the Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop for $2,900 when you order through Dell. We’ve seen this particular configuration cost as much as $3,600.

Why you should buy the Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop

Two of the most important PC components are the CPU and GPU. In the case of the M18 R2, the laptop comes with an Intel Core i9-14650HX that delivers max clock speeds of 5.8GHz. Graphics are handled by an onboard NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Rounded out by 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, these are some of the best specs you can get on any laptop or desktop PC, bar none.

Screen-wise, this version of the M18 R2 comes with an 18-inch 2500 x 1600 display that delivers up to a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. On a full charge, you may only get up to five hours of battery life out of the M18 R2, so you may want to travel with your laptop charger if you take the R2 on the road. As for wireless connectivity, the laptop is Intel Killer 1750 2×2-certified and uses Bluetooth 5.4.

You won’t have any struggle for ports on this machine either, thanks to the bountiful supply of USB ports. You’ll also get HDMI 2.1, which is great for those of us who plan on connecting this PC to an external monitor every once in a while.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to stick around, but Alienware deals like this one definitely aren’t the easiest to come by. Save $700 when you order the Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop with the Intel Core i9 through Dell. And if you think you’d prefer keeping things tabletop, we have a whole list of gaming PC deals for you to check out, too!

