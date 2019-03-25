Share

If you always wanted to buy a MacBook Pro but found it a bit too expensive, now is your chance to save. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is currently on sale at Amazon for a full $200 off its usual price, making it a bit more affordable.

It is not clear how long Amazon’s deal will last, but we do know this sale brings the price of the Apple laptop down from $1,800 to $1,600 — also cheaper than the current pricing at the Apple Store. Under the hood, it comes configured with an Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB solid-state-drive, as well as 8GB RAM. Since the Intel processor is quad-core, these specs make the laptop good enough for most day-to-day tasks, including web browsing, typing up documents in Microsoft Word, and general multi-tasking. Connectivity is also modern, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, for connections to external GPUs, as well as up to two 5K resolution displays.

There’s also the added plus of the Touch Bar, a feature that lets you see suggested words as you type in the Safari web browser or even previews of your tabs. TouchID is integrated into the Touch Bar for convenience, allowing you to log in and make online payments with Apple Pay with just your fingerprint. For extra security, this model even features Apple’s T2 coprocessor, which provides secure boot, encrypted storage capabilities, and “Hey Siri!” ability to wake Apple’s digital assistant.

We had reviewed a similarly configured model of this MacBook Pro and really liked its exquisite look and feel. In our testing, the screen was also among the best we’ve ever seen, and the speakers were loud and enjoyable. We also liked its spacious and responsive touchpad, as well as the performance of the hard drive. Only the below-average-feeling keyboard and battery life held it back from being perfect.

If you’re looking for more information on buying Apple laptops, our guide has you covered. We dive deeper into all the models of Apple’s laptop, including the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 15-inch, as well the standard 12-inch MacBook.

