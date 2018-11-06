Share

Amazon might already be holding a set of early Black Friday deals, but it also is currently running a sale on Logitech accessories. For today only, you can save on popular mice, keyboards, speakers, and other gadgets that pair up nicely with your PC.

One of the leading deals in the Amazon sale includes a 54-percent savings on the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse. The highly popular mouse is now two years old, but the sale cuts the initial price of $85 to a modest $39. For that price, it features one of Logitech’s most accurate and responsive optical sensors, tunable weight and balance, and RGB customizable lighting.

Also part of the sale is the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse, which is currently 40 percent off at $60 instead of $100. The easy-to-use mouse features a unique thumb wheel for horizontal navigation and advanced gestures, and it can be used seamlessly with up to three Windows 10 PCs with the touch of a button. It also tracks on any surface and can hold 40 days of power on a single charge, with no downtime while recharging.

Elsewhere, sales also include 61 percent off a Logitech HD 310 webcam, 51 percent off the MK750 wireless solar keyboard, and 50 percent off the Z506 surround sound home theater speaker system. Respectively, these accessories come in at $19, $45, and $50 in price, down from $50, $100, and $100.

Another interesting deal offers 55-percent savings on the Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard, which includes a mini touchpad on board. Now priced at $18 instead of $40, it is the ideal solution for media centers and other devices where space might be tight.

The holiday shopping season is now just a few weeks away, and there are plenty of savings to enjoy across the web. Amazon recently changed its shipping policies to allow everyone to receive items for free across the website, and Target and Walmart have similar promotions.

Target is offering sales on the Xbox and other gaming systems for the holidays, and Best Buy is also likely to hold similar sales. Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.