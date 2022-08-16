AMD steals Intel’s spotlight with new Ryzen 7000 release date

We’re inching closer to the release of the next-gen AMD Ryzen 7000, but it seems that the final launch date might be a little further away than we initially thought.

According to a new leak, AMD may be moving the product availability date from September 15 to September 27. Coincidentally, this might also be the day when Intel officially announces its 13th generation of processors, dubbed Raptor Lake.

Most sources have long cited September 15 as the date when AMD will allegedly drop the new Ryzen 7000 processors, following an official announcement on August 29. Today’s news leads us in a different direction that would delay the launch date by two weeks, until September 27.

According to today’s leak, AMD has started informing its partners about a two-week delay, and it started doing so as early as last week. Presumably, the announcement about the new processors will still come at the previously leaked August 29 date, but the processors themselves will not hit the market until almost a month later. Keep in mind that this is all speculation — we’ll likely have to wait until AMD announces a firm release date.

Once the processors arrive, we can expect to see four Ryzen 7000 CPUs to start with, maxing out at 16 cores and 32 threads. The rumored first batch includes the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X, followed by the Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X. All of the CPUs push high clock speeds, with the flagship maxing out at 5.7GHz, but even the midrange Ryzen 5 7600X is said to have a base clock of 4.7GHz. In addition, most of the new lineup may boast a massive combined cache, reaching up to 80MB (16+64).

The information about the new release date comes from MyDrivers and was first spotted by VideoCardz. This change is certainly odd, given that AMD has allegedly already confirmed the September 15 launch date during an internal meeting with its partners and motherboard manufacturers. Moreover, if AMD launches a whole new product on the same day as Intel announces its next-gen CPUs, both companies are going to have to share the spotlight during the news circle.

It’s exciting for the audience, and it’s probably good news for AMD — it might be able to steal Intel’s thunder with all the new products that will be up for sale. We don’t know for a fact that Intel will drop the big news on September 27, but that is the date of the Intel Innovation event, which seems like a great time to announce the upcoming Raptor Lake.

We already knew that we’d be seeing some AMD and Intel rivalry this year, what with the next gens dropping so close to one another, but things might heat up even more if this release date proves to be true.

