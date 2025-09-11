AMD SVP says AI is underhyped, and is ‘working on things that haven’t been invented yet’

What’s happened? During an invite-only press roundtable during IFA 2025, AMD SVP and GM for the Computing and Graphics Group, Jack Huynh shared his thoughts on where AI is, and where it’s going – suggesting we’ve merely scratched the surface of what’s possible.

During the briefing Huynh said “I still think we’re in the early innings of AI PC, and there’s still many, many innings left to play”.

He pointed out how quickly AI has moved forward in the last 12 to 15 months, when text-to-image was a big deal, and now we’re seeing text-to-video, and text-to-video with voice.

While some might already be feeling AI fatigue from the amount of hype in recent years, Huynh doesn’t think there’s been enough talk about the potential which lays before us.

“Many people think AI is overhyped – I personally think it’s underhyped” Huynh told us. “I’m looking at development factors and what’s possible. The progress is exponential.”

Why this matters: Huynh isn’t looking at the next three to six months of development, he and his team are working on AI for the next three to five years. As he puts it, “we’re working on things that haven’t been invented yet”.

While many new laptops are launched with the likes of Microsoft’s Copilot AI built in – such as the recently announced Acer Swift Air 16 – compelling use cases for the technology remain few and far between.

What Huynh is saying is there’s more AI innovation ahead of us than behind us, which means in the coming years we should see more exciting implementations of the technology.

Ultimately, Huynh believes AI “could be a great tool to advance the human race.” It might just take some time for this vision to be realized.

Okay, what’s next? AMD has confirmed its CEO, Dr. Lisa Su will deliver the opening keynote at CES 2026 in January, where we will learn more about the company’s AI vision.