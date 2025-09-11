 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD SVP says AI is underhyped, and is ‘working on things that haven’t been invented yet’

They also say AI "could be a great tool to advance the human race"

By
Outside of the AMD headquarters in Santa Clara
AMD
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 4 hours ago

What’s happened? During an invite-only press roundtable during IFA 2025, AMD SVP and GM for the Computing and Graphics Group, Jack Huynh shared his thoughts on where AI is, and where it’s going – suggesting we’ve merely scratched the surface of what’s possible.

  • During the briefing Huynh said “I still think we’re in the early innings of AI PC, and there’s still many, many innings left to play”.
  • He pointed out how quickly AI has moved forward in the last 12 to 15 months, when text-to-image was a big deal, and now we’re seeing text-to-video, and text-to-video with voice.
  • While some might already be feeling AI fatigue from the amount of hype in recent years, Huynh doesn’t think there’s been enough talk about the potential which lays before us.
  • “Many people think AI is overhyped – I personally think it’s underhyped” Huynh told us. “I’m looking at development factors and what’s possible. The progress is exponential.”

Why this matters: Huynh isn’t looking at the next three to six months of development, he and his team are working on AI for the next three to five years. As he puts it, “we’re working on things that haven’t been invented yet”.

  • While many new laptops are launched with the likes of Microsoft’s Copilot AI built in – such as the recently announced Acer Swift Air 16 – compelling use cases for the technology remain few and far between.
  • What Huynh is saying is there’s more AI innovation ahead of us than behind us, which means in the coming years we should see more exciting implementations of the technology.
  • Ultimately, Huynh believes AI “could be a great tool to advance the human race.” It might just take some time for this vision to be realized.
Recommended Videos

Okay, what’s next? AMD has confirmed its CEO, Dr. Lisa Su will deliver the opening keynote at CES 2026 in January, where we will learn more about the company’s AI vision.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Google’s Gemini deemed “high risk” for kids in research by non-profit
For kids under 13, Gemini usage should only be allowed under close parental watch.
Gemini on Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

Over the past few months, AI chatbots offered by the top names, such as OpenAI and Meta, have been found engaged in problematic behavior, especially with young users. The latest investigation covers Gemini, noting that Google’s chatbot can share “inappropriate and unsafe” content with kids and teens. 

What's new in the chatbot risk arena?

Read more
I’m excited for Gemini to come to Google Home products because Google Assistant sucks
Google Nest Hub showing how to knead dough on a table with flour.

Anyone who has a Google smart home set up will likely be able to tell you that Google Assistant isn’t the smartest AI tool in the shed. I have the full rigamarole set up across my house from Google Chromecasts to Google Nest Hubs and even a couple of 'Works with Google' products for good measure.

While the products themselves are great, the actual AI that runs them feels quite outdated - a bit like Siri when she first came out and couldn't really understand what you were asking.

Read more
ChatGPT’s new conversation tool is my favorite AI trick in a while
Branched chats are a godsend for research with OpenAI's chatbot.
ChatGPT on a laptop.

Over the past couple of weeks, ChatGPT has been at the center of a few unsavory investigations. From doling out advice that landed a person in the hospital to numerous cases of self-harm, the AI chatbot’s failures have stirred serious scrutiny. The debate has reached a point where OpenAI is building parental controls and a warning system for parents.

On the more “normal” side of things, ChatGPT has just received a feature update that will make conversations a lot more rewarding, especially if you intend to get some work done, or just have a multi-faceted conversation. That feature is called branched chats. 

Read more