Don’t need a MacBook Pro? Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air

Aaron Mamiit
By
For those who are having trouble deciding which of the latest models to buy from MacBook deals, here’s an offer from Best Buy that may push you in its direction — the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $999, following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,299. If you don’t need the professional-level capabilities of the MacBook Pro, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this bargain, but you have to act fast because there’s no telling when it will get taken down.

Why you should buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2

The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max stands on top of our list of the best MacBooks, but if you prefer the lightness and quietness of the MacBook Air and you don’t need the extreme power of the MacBook Pro, you’re better off with the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2. Its design is very similar to its smaller counterpart, the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M2, with the same flat panels, narrow bezels, and thin profile — just 0.46 of an inch — among other elements. However, the larger 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display makes a huge difference, especially if you’ll be needing all the screen real estate that you can get for activities like building websites, managing spreadsheets, editing videos, and working on apps with complex menus.

While performance isn’t as powerful as the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3 Max, the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 will be more than enough for most people. The M2 chip with an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU can handle demanding processes, and its 16-core Neural Engine can take care of advanced machine learning tasks. The M2 processor is also very efficient, allowing the laptop to go completely fanless for complete silence and enabling battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

The 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is a solid choice if you want a new MacBook, and it’s currently an even better option because of Best Buy’s $300 discount. From a sticker price of $1,299, it’s down to $999, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer. If you want to get this configuration of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 for less than $1,000, you shouldn’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

