 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

Apple turns 49 today, but Apple Intelligence is spoiling the party

By
Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs holding a MacBook.
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES: Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple Computer unveils a new titanium G4 Powerbook with a 15.2 inch screen during his keynote address at the MacWorld Expo in San Francisco,CA, 09 January 2001. Jobs also announced new configurations of the G4 desktop Macs as well as new audio and DVD software. AFP PHOTO/John G. MABANGLO (Photo credit should read JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images) John G. Mabanglo / AFP via Getty Images

Today marks the 49th anniversary of Apple’s founding. The Mac and iPhone maker was created on April 1, 1976 as a partnership between Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne (who backed out after a mere 12 days).

What started as a simple setup in Steve Jobs’ parents’ garage has gone on to become one of the most profitable companies in history. It’s created some of the most iconic and recognisable devices in the world and leads the way in phones, computers, smartwatches, and much more.

Recommended Videos

But these days, it’s not all rosy. Apple might still be making money hand over fist, but its flagship artificial intelligence (AI) product, Apple Intelligence, seems to be in the throes of a full-blown crisis. Ambitious features have been repeatedly delayed, while those that have arrived have been underwhelming and well behind Apple’s competitors’ efforts. It’s all reminding me of one of the roughest periods in Apple’s past.

Apple Intelligence struggles

Apple's Craig Federighi discussing Apple Intelligence at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Apple

Today, Apple Intelligence is providing the company with one of the biggest headaches in its fifty-year history. Sure, Apple has shipped a few AI features, including Writing Tools and the Image Playground picture generator. But all the most exciting aspects of Apple Intelligence, including a revamped Siri that can fully understand you and what you’re doing at any given moment, have been beset with delays and punted into the long grass.

To me, the problems seem to go even deeper than that. It’s almost like we’re seeing Apple Intelligence undergoing something of an identity crisis.

Ask yourself this: what is Apple Intelligence for? Is it for rewriting text? Creating custom emoji? Summarizing your notifications and emails? Something else? Apple seems to want it to be all that and more, but in the process has failed to make a convincing case for any of them.

The end result is that right now, Apple Intelligence feels like a jack of all trades, master of none. But in order to claw back vital ground on all the best AI tools from its rivals, it needs to be a master of all trades. In each category, it produces passable results for the most part, but it’s often hard to justify using Apple Intelligence when superior alternatives like ChatGPT are available.

There are some plausible exceptions — Apple Intelligence is better for your privacy and is free no matter how many requests you make — but I expect the average user cares more about the end result than any of that. And in that regard, Apple Intelligence is falling behind.

Lessons from the past

Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs.
Apple

There are elements of this situation that remind me of the 1990s at Apple. This was the most tumultuous time in the company’s history, and by the end of the decade, it was on the brink of bankruptcy. I don’t want to sound hyperbolic, and I’m not saying that’s going to happen again — far from it, as Apple is still incredibly profitable — but I can see similarities going back to those key questions surrounding identity: what defines Apple and its products?

Back in the 90s, Apple was selling substandard computers that were just like everyone else’s. It licensed its operating system (OS) to other computer makers, which meant they could undercut Apple and eat its lunch. As a result, it was losing enormous sums of money every year.

Part of the problem was that Apple had lost its identity. It wasn’t giving consumers any reason to buy an Apple computer over any other brand’s wares. What made Apple special back then? Not a lot.

The Image Playground being used with Apple Intelligence in macOS Sequoia.
Apple

Then at the end of the 90s, Steve Jobs returned to Apple and helped the company regain its focus. He slashed unnecessary projects like the Newton handheld device, he introduced the famous product quadrant to help Apple define who and what the company’s devices were for, and he stopped the OS licensing program. After a few years, Apple was back on its feet.

Apple analyst Tim Bajarin of Creative Strategies has a different take on the matter. Speaking to Digital Trends, Bajarin said that “The problem in the 1990s was poor, misdirected leadership. They lost their focus on core customers.” That’s something that Jobs put right when he returned, Bajarin believes. Speaking of Apple’s leadership today, Bajarin says it is “still strong, focused and I have no doubt they will get their AI products out eventually and get it right.”

Perhaps Apple Intelligence needs a similar refocusing effort to the one initiated by Jobs after his return. Because right now, I can’t really answer the question of who it’s for and why anyone should use it. The only thing that’s certain is that Apple’s big bet on AI is in a tricky spot, and it’s going to require a Herculean effort to get Apple Intelligence on par with its rivals.

As Apple turns 49, it’s surely facing one of its stiffest challenges in recent years. But at the same time, the firm remains incredibly profitable and is doing superbly well in almost all other areas. I don’t think its AI struggles are going to doom the company, and it’s in nowhere near as perilous a state as it was in the 1990s. Yet it can’t afford not to put this problem right before it loses even more ground. Perhaps redefining Apple Intelligence’s identity would be a good starting point.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
Alex Blake has been working with Digital Trends since 2019, where he spends most of his time writing about Mac computers…
Apple Arcade just turned six. As a Mac gamer, I’m losing hope in it
A character from Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE on Apple Arcade.

Remember Apple Arcade? The gaming subscription service from Apple turns six years old today, but you might not have realized that -- or even recalled that it still exists. As a Mac gamer, I feel like it’s Apple’s forgotten gaming platform.

These days, Apple Arcade barely gets a mention from its creator, whether that’s at a showy Apple event or in a quick press release. There’s practically no significant promotion for Apple Arcade, wherever you look. And that feels odd considering how much Apple is pushing Mac gaming these days.

Read more
Samsung might put AI smart glasses on the shelves this year
Google's AR smartglasses translation feature demonstrated.

Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset has grabbed all the spotlights in the past few months, and rightfully so. It serves as the flagship launch vehicle for a reinvigorated Android XR platform, with plenty of hype from Google’s own quarters.
But it seems Samsung has even more ambitious plans in place and is reportedly experimenting with different form factors that go beyond the headset format. According to Korea-based ET News, the company is working on a pair of smart glasses and aims to launch them by the end of the ongoing year.
Currently in development under the codename “HAEAN” (machine-translated name), the smart glasses are reportedly in the final stages of locking the internal hardware and functional capabilities. The wearable device will reportedly come equipped with camera sensors, as well.

What to expect from Samsung’s smart glasses?
The Even G1 smart glasses have optional clip-on gradient shades. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends
The latest leak doesn’t dig into specifics about the internal hardware, but another report from Samsung’s home market sheds some light on the possibilities. As per Maeil Business Newspaper, the Samsung smart glasses will feature a 12-megapixel camera built atop a Sony IMX681 CMOS image sensor.
It is said to offer a dual-silicon architecture, similar to Apple’s Vision Pro headset. The main processor on Samsung’s smart glasses is touted to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 platform, while the secondary processing hub is a chip supplied by NXP.
The onboard camera will open the doors for vision-based capabilities, such as scanning QR codes, gesture recognition, and facial identification. The smart glasses will reportedly tip the scales at 150 grams, while the battery size is claimed to be 155 mAh.

Read more
The search system in Gmail is about to get a lot less frustrating
Gmail icon on a screen.

Finding relevant information on Gmail can be a daunting task, especially if you have a particularly buzzy inbox. Right now, the email client uses a search operator system that acts somewhat like a shortcut, but not many users know about it.
Today, Google has announced an update to how search on Gmail works, thanks to some help from AI. When you look up a name or keyword in Gmail, the matching results are shown in chronological order.
Moving ahead, search results will be shown based on their relevance. In Google’s words, relevance will take into account three factors viz. frequent contacts, most-clicked emails, and how recently the relevant emails arrived in your inbox.

Old search (left), new search (right) Google
“With this update, the emails you’re looking for are far more likely to be at the top of your search results — saving you valuable time and helping you find important information more easily,” the company says in a blog post.
The updated search system in Gmail is rolling out to users worldwide, and it will be implemented on the desktop version as well as the mobile app. And just in case you are wondering, this is not an irreversible change to the search function in Gmail.
Google says users can switch between “most relevant” and “most recent” search results at their convenience. The overarching idea is to help users find the intended material at a quicker pace.

Read more