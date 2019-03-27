Digital Trends
Computing

Despite design changes, Apple has not fixed problems with MacBook keyboards

Arif Bacchus
By
MacBook Keyboard

Apple is once again facing some criticism for the keyboard design on its lineup of laptops. Despite the recent introduction of a new and improved third-generation butterfly keyboard on new 2018 MacBooks, the company is now apologizing to a “small number” of users who are still complaining about non-responsive and sticking keys.

The apology originally comes from a report from The Wall Street Journal. They find that both the E and R keys on her new MacBook Air 2018 were occasionally faulty. In fact, the Journal wrote an entire article about the problems without using the letters E or R (but includes toggle switches to turn the letters on). Furthermore, the report finds that other users have experienced similar issues where both of these keys and W and T would double-press. In response, Apple acknowledged these issues but also claimed that most MacBook users aren’t experiencing problems.

“We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry. The vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard. If you have a problem, contact Apple customer service,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple originally introduced the problematic butterfly keyboard mechanism with a new MacBook model in April 2015 and a second-generation keyboard then came later in October 2016 with the MacBook Pro. Though the new keyboard was intended to maximize key travel and improve stability, many had experienced issues with certain letters and characters not appearing on the screen when typing. Facing pressure, the company eventually launched a repair program for users with concerns.

To help address these problems, the third-generation butterfly keyboard on the 2018 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air uses silicone membranes to help prevent debris and other objects from damaging the internal mechanisms. Keyboard issues are just one problem plaguing some MacBook users. There is also an ongoing separate issue with the display on other models of the MacBook. Dubbed as “Flexgate,” the problem could result in a situation where the backlighting on the notebook would give out and cause the bottom of the display to become slightly distorted.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for March 2019
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

Save big on the Alienware M15 laptop, other gaming accessories in Amazon sale

Fancy yourself a new gaming laptop or accessories for your PC? As part of its Deal of the Day event, Amazon is discounting the Alienware M15 laptop, as well as mice, portable hard drives, routers, and more. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to resize an image
Computing

Photoshop isn't required to resize images. Here's how to do it for free in seconds

Resizing an image isn't the toughest thing in the world, even if it may seem like a hassle. Here's how to resize an image using six tools that allow you to make quick work of any photo, regardless of your operating system.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC
Photography

How to transfer your photos from an Android phone to a PC

If you haven't already, you should back up your photos to a computer. Here's how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC using third-party services and a wealth of storage devices.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop
Computing

Converting files from MKV to MP4 is quick and easy. Just follow these steps

MKV files have their place, but if you would rather convert your videos from MKV to MP4, there are two methods we consider the best and most efficient for getting it done. In this guide, we'll walk you through them step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

Think someone's leeching off your Wi-Fi connection? Here's how to find out

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Computing

Here are 3 ways to convert your FLV files to the MP4 file format

Check out our guide on how to convert FLV files to MP4 format. MP4s are used with nearly every device out there. Whether you're a Windows or Mac user, one of our methods is sure to help you convert your files to MP4.
Posted By Brandon Widder
how and why google made the pixelbook design story eve 193 fpo1 simp retouched
Computing

Mission accomplished? Killing the Pixelbook might be a good sign for Chromebooks

Despite the rumors that the sequel to the Pixelbook would be coming this Spring, a recent report indicates that Google may be severely cutting back its support of the Pixelbook lineup. Is there more to these reports than meets the eye?
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to extend wi fi range with another router wrt1900acs position location direction improve signal
Computing

Fix those internet dead zones by turning an old router into a Wi-Fi repeater

Is there a Wi-Fi dead zone in your home or office? Adding an access point or a Wi-Fi repeater can help. Don't buy a new one, though. Here is how to extend Wi-Fi range with another router you have lying around.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Stock photo of 13 and 15 inch 2018 MacBook Pros
Computing

Save $400 when you grab this 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro on Amazon

Amazon is offering a $400 discount on a 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro. This MacBook Pro features an Intel Core i7 processor, a retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports among other features.
Posted By Anita George
logitech mx vertical 4
Computing

Heal your wrist aches and pains with one of these top ergonomic mice

If you have a growing ache in your wrist, it might be worth considering ergonomic mice alternatives. But which is the best ergonomic mouse for you? This list of our favorites should help you decide.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best Linux distros
Computing

Want to give Linux a try? These are the best distros out there right now

There are as many versions of Linux as there are reasons to give the open-source OS a go, but which distribution should you pick? These are our favorite Linux distros that you can try out right now.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
microsoft surface hub 2 with tiling arrives 2019
Computing

Microsoft’s Surface Hub 2 will get its own coming-out party this April

The Surface Hub 2S isn't far away from release, but we still don't know much about it. That's going to change in the coming weeks, with Microsoft set to hold a big event in mid-April to tell us all about a new way to work better, together.
Posted By Jon Martindale
magic leap offers another peek at its ar tech via new demo video
Virtual Reality

Magic Leap One AR headset will be available starting April 1 -- at a high price

The Magic Leap One AR headset is now available for a rather hefty price. Here's everything you need to know about the device, including the price, where it can be purchased, the hardware powering Magic Leap's goggles, and more.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith