Apple has just added a user-configurable solid-state drive kit to the Mac Pro desktop computer, letting you add and remove modules of 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 8TB SSD storage as you please.

The kit will replace the Mac Pro’s default SSD and is primarily intended for users who bought a smaller SSD and want to upgrade, according to The Verge.

Ever since its reintroduction, the Mac Pro has been touted as a highly modular computer that allows users to customize its components in a straightforward way. It does this using a variety of methods that make things like its expansion cards, memory, and MPX Modules very easy to remove and swap out. This is in stark contrast to many of Apple’s devices, which often require a lot of effort to change even the smallest of internal components.

But until now, Apple has not given users an option to directly replace the Mac Pro’s SSD storage in the same way as its other parts. If you wanted to buy a higher-end SSD, you would have to get a third-party option that uses one of the computer’s expansion slots. With the new kit, you can get an Apple-made module that not only fits in visually with your other components but also keeps your PCIe expansion slots free for other peripherals.

This is not the first time the Mac Pro’s storage has been offered in a modular way, however. Apple currently sells a Promise Pegasus R4i 32TB RAID MPX Module on its online store, as well as a Promise Pegasus J2i 8TB Internal Storage Enclosure. Both differ from what Apple is offering today, however, as they are set up for SATA drives rather than Apple’s ultra-fast SSDs, meaning they operate at far slower speeds.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened activity in Apple’s Mac lineup. Earlier, the company revealed the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M, a new high-end graphics card for its MacBook Pro 16. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is taking place on June 22 and will be the first time the event will be held entirely online.

Based on industry rumors and Apple’s own promotional materials, the event is expected to have a heavy focus on the Mac. With that in mind, Apple may discuss the Mac Pro’s new SSD kit in more detail at WWDC, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.

