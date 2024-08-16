 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is $500 off today

By
Apple MacBook Pro 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

There’s always high demand for MacBook deals because Apple’s laptops are pretty expensive, but they rarely go on sale. That’s why we think there’s going to be a lot of attention on this offer from B&H Photo Video for the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor. From its original price of $2,899, it’s down to $2,399 for savings of $500. It’s still not a budget-friendly laptop after the discount, but it’s an excellent price for this powerful machine. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how long it will last.

Why you should buy the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro

The Apple MacBook Pro M3 offers you the choice between the base M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors, and the 14-inch and 16-inch models. If you want a MacBook with powerful performance and a relatively large screen, you can’t go wrong with the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. You’ll enjoy epic speeds with its 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 32GB of RAM, so you’ll be able to complete your creative projects quickly and efficiently. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for all of the files you need.

The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 3456 x 2234 resolution and an up to 120Hz refresh rate of the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is downright gorgeous, with lifelike details and sharp colors that jump off the screen. There’s also no shortage of compatibility with the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro as it has an SDXC card slot, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and MagSafe 3.

Whenever one of the latest models of Apple’s MacBooks appear with a discount in the Apple deals of any retailer, there’s bound to be massive interest from shoppers. That’s why you should take advantage of B&H Photo Video’s $500 discount for the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor as soon as possible, as we don’t think it will be around for long. Instead of $2,899, you’ll only have to pay $2,399 for this machine. If you need the performance of the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor but you want to get it for cheaper than usual, don’t miss this chance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best back to school MacBook deals: new and renewed for cheap
The iPhone streaming to a MacBook.

We’re seeing some great Apple deals today that are perfect for everyone heading back to school. We’ve picked out some of the very best back to school MacBook deals so you don’t have to go looking for yourself. That includes the best offers from the Amazon back to school sale as well as the Best Buy back to school sale. While you’re stocking up on key equipment ahead of returning to class, it’s a smart move to see what we’ve highlighted in the Staples back to school sale and the Walmart back to school sale as this is the perfect time to save big on some highly sought after items. Read on while we take you through some super cheap refurbished MacBook deals along with the latest and fastest hardware around.
Apple MacBook Air 2017 (Renewed) -- $215

Ideally, you really want to invest more than a couple of hundred bucks when buying a MacBook. If money is tight though and you absolutely must have a Mac, check out this 2017 Apple MacBook Air. It won’t ruin the latest macOS, but it’s still reasonably competent given the super low price. It has a 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of SSD storage. There’s also a 1.3-inch LED-backlit display and the promise of a 12 hour battery life. As it’s renewed, it’ll be less than this in reality but again, if money is tight, you could do worse.

Read more
The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 has a $200 price cut right now
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.

The MacBook Air has been a tried and true Apple product for close to two decades now. This lightweight, portable, and powerful laptop can do just about anything, leading many users to a popular question: Do I go with a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro? Discounts like the one we just found might be enough to push you toward a specific Air model.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip for $800. That’s a $200 markdown from its original price of $1,000. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen today!

Read more
The best alternatives to the MacBook Pro 16-inch
Apple MacBook Pro front view showing display and keyboard..

The MacBook Pro, specifically the M3 Pro or M3 Max 16-inch option, presents a real challenge to comparable Windows laptops. It's incredibly powerful, especially considering how remarkable the battery life is and how quiet the system stays under load.

While no Windows laptops can currently emulate that exact profile of a system, that doesn't mean there aren't solid alternatives to the MacBook Pro. Their battery life may be weaker and they may get rather hot and loud — but in some cases, they offer stronger overall performance. If you want a premium, relatively portable powerhouse, but want to stay on the Windows side of the aisle, these are your best options.

Read more