The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is $500 off today

There’s always high demand for MacBook deals because Apple’s laptops are pretty expensive, but they rarely go on sale. That’s why we think there’s going to be a lot of attention on this offer from B&H Photo Video for the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro processor. From its original price of $2,899, it’s down to $2,399 for savings of $500. It’s still not a budget-friendly laptop after the discount, but it’s an excellent price for this powerful machine. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how long it will last.

Why you should buy the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro

The Apple MacBook Pro M3 offers you the choice between the base M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors, and the 14-inch and 16-inch models. If you want a MacBook with powerful performance and a relatively large screen, you can’t go wrong with the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. You’ll enjoy epic speeds with its 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 32GB of RAM, so you’ll be able to complete your creative projects quickly and efficiently. The laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for all of the files you need.

The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 3456 x 2234 resolution and an up to 120Hz refresh rate of the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is downright gorgeous, with lifelike details and sharp colors that jump off the screen. There’s also no shortage of compatibility with the Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro as it has an SDXC card slot, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and MagSafe 3.

