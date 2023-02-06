 Skip to main content
Apple may abandon the Mac Studio just 12 months after it launched

Alex Blake
By

Apple’s Mac Studio is less than a year old, but it could already be heading for the chopping block. That’s according to a new report from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who claims Apple might not bother updating the computer for the foreseeable future — or could give up on it entirely.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman stated his belief that a new version of the Mac Studio was unlikely to appear “in the near future.” That’s because the Mac Studio and an upcoming Mac Pro could be “similar in functionality,” making the former somewhat redundant.

The Apple Studio Display alongside a Mac Studio computer on a desk.

Gurman’s report postulates two main possibilities for the Mac Studio: either Apple permanently stops updating it (meaning it will quickly become outdated), or the company waits to bring new changes until it launches the M3 or M4 generation of chips, which could be several years down the line.

Gurman goes on to explain: “The upcoming Mac Pro is very similar in functionality to the Mac Studio — and adds the M2 Ultra chip rather than the M1 Ultra. So it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to offer an M2 Ultra Mac Studio and M2 Ultra Mac Pro at the same time.”

Mac Studio vs Mac Pro

A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Indeed, the Mac Studio has a few distinct disadvantages when compared to the Mac Pro. For one thing, it’s much less modular. While recent reports have suggested the next Mac Pro won’t get expandable memory or graphics, it is expected that you will be able to bump up its storage after purchase. Despite Apple calling the Mac Studio “modular,” it is nowhere near as configurable as the Mac Pro.

As well as that, the Mac Pro is far better at cooling its components compared to the Mac Studio, thanks to both the advanced cooling system Apple loaded into it and its larger size that fosters better airflow. According to the rumor mill, the next Mac Pro will get even better cooling, further cementing its lead over the Mac Studio.

Yet there are plenty of people who will be bitterly disappointed if Apple holds off on updating the Mac Studio. Its much more compact shape makes it easy to fit onto desks or move to different locations. The Mac Pro is much larger and heavier due to its metal tower design, which won’t suit everyone, both practically and aesthetically.

When it was launched, the Mac seemed to be the death knell for the iMac Pro, shutting off any hope for the all-in-one’s revival. But with the Mac Studio’s future now potentially in limbo, could this mean a future iMac Pro is now back on the table? Only Apple’s executives know for sure, but it will be interesting to find out.

