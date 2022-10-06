 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple’s mini-LED external display may be delayed until early 2023

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Apple might be looking to release a 27-inch mini-LED external display in 2023 that could serve as a follow-up to the Studio Display that launched in early 2022, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.

This prediction comes after the product release was supposedly delayed twice. Young expected the peripheral would launch during the summer, but Apple instead showcased new MacBook Air laptops featuring a second-generation proprietary chip.

The Mac Studio and Studio Display on a desk.

Then, the analyst expected Apple would announce the external display in September — but the company instead announced its latest iPhone 14 smartphone series, among other hardware.

Now, Young shared on Twitter to his Super Followers that Apple will likely announce a mini-LED monitor during the first quarter of 2023 in conjunction with a new Mac Pro desktop. Notably, the potential predecessor (Studio Display) was announced in March 2022.

Not much is known about Apple’s 27-inch mini-LED display; however, many wonder if it will be much different from Apple’s Pro Display XDR display, which costs significantly more than the current Studio Display. The Studio Display sells for $1,600, while the Pro Display XDR display sells for $5,000.

Notable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo didn’t believe the brand would launch the mini-LED external display this year due to “high cost concerns,” according to 9to5Mac.

Cost and supply chain issues have been a continuing barrier for Apple throughout the year for several of its product lineups. Its Macs, in particular, have especially suffered from shipping delays.

Members of the press photograph an Apple Pro Display XDR at WWDC 2019.
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

9to5Mac writer, Filipe Espósito claims that the rumored display could feature a “higher resolution than Pro Display XDR” with a 7K panel. With these specs, it is also uncertain if this product is a continuation of the Studio Display line, a continuation of the Pro Display XDR, or an entirely new product.

While both the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR displays have creators in mind, the Studio Display has the addition of an A13 chip for on-device computing, while the Pro Display XDR is known for its 6K resolution and extreme brightness.

Many do believe ramping up the resolution on the 27-inch mini-LED display would significantly increase its price; however, seeing what other features are in store for the product would also take into factor its cost.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft Surface October Event: Surface Pro 9 and everything else we expect
Panos Panay with a Surface
Logitech’s new Mac accessories are customizable, functional, and undeniably pretty
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard for Mac.
If the Mac gets a Dynamic Island, I’m not sure I want it
A mockup of a MacBook Pro with an iPhone-style Dynamic Island replacing the menu bar at the top of the screen.
MNT Pocket Reform is a complete Linux laptop in 7 inches
MNT Pocket Reform is a complete laptop in 7 inches.
This gaming chair makes your butt a part of the action
A Cooler Master Synk X chair with purple rings around the seat and back
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro adds Wi-Fi 6E but loses compatibility
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro in Lemongrass color rests on a shelf.
New Ryzen 7000 motherboards are actually affordable, starting at $125
MSI B650 motherboards.
Get ready: there could be more ads in Instagram’s future
Instagram app on the Google Play Store on an Android smartphone.
Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks
best VPN services
Best Chromebook deals for October 2022
Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.
The Windows 11 2022 Update could slow down file transfers by 40%
Two windows laptops sit on a wooden table.
Best Asus laptop deals: Portable workhorses from $170
A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.
New phishing method looks just like the real thing, but it steals your passwords
A MacBook with Google Chrome loaded.