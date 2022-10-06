Apple might be looking to release a 27-inch mini-LED external display in 2023 that could serve as a follow-up to the Studio Display that launched in early 2022, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.

This prediction comes after the product release was supposedly delayed twice. Young expected the peripheral would launch during the summer, but Apple instead showcased new MacBook Air laptops featuring a second-generation proprietary chip.

Then, the analyst expected Apple would announce the external display in September — but the company instead announced its latest iPhone 14 smartphone series, among other hardware.

Now, Young shared on Twitter to his Super Followers that Apple will likely announce a mini-LED monitor during the first quarter of 2023 in conjunction with a new Mac Pro desktop. Notably, the potential predecessor (Studio Display) was announced in March 2022.

Not much is known about Apple’s 27-inch mini-LED display; however, many wonder if it will be much different from Apple’s Pro Display XDR display, which costs significantly more than the current Studio Display. The Studio Display sells for $1,600, while the Pro Display XDR display sells for $5,000.

Notable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo didn’t believe the brand would launch the mini-LED external display this year due to “high cost concerns,” according to 9to5Mac.

Cost and supply chain issues have been a continuing barrier for Apple throughout the year for several of its product lineups. Its Macs, in particular, have especially suffered from shipping delays.

9to5Mac writer, Filipe Espósito claims that the rumored display could feature a “higher resolution than Pro Display XDR” with a 7K panel. With these specs, it is also uncertain if this product is a continuation of the Studio Display line, a continuation of the Pro Display XDR, or an entirely new product.

While both the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR displays have creators in mind, the Studio Display has the addition of an A13 chip for on-device computing, while the Pro Display XDR is known for its 6K resolution and extreme brightness.

Many do believe ramping up the resolution on the 27-inch mini-LED display would significantly increase its price; however, seeing what other features are in store for the product would also take into factor its cost.

