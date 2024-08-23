 Skip to main content
This 14-inch Asus for $110 is the cheapest laptop deal in Best Buy’s sale

Tired of looking high and low for back to school laptop deals? We know how daunting it can be to sift through page after page of computers that all look the same, which is why we’re always trying to track down the best markdowns on PCs we know you’ll love. That being said, we came across a terrific promo while looking through Best Buy deals: 

While this offer is in effect, you’ll be able to purchase the Asus 14-inch Laptop with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU for just $110. At full price, this PC usually goes for $180. This Asus model is the cheapest new laptop you can buy at Best Buy, and it’s a part of the company’s Tech Fest sales event, which ends this Sunday.

Why you should buy the Asus 14-inch Laptop

In many cases, a back to school laptop doesn’t have to include a lot of bells and whistles. As long as the PC is rocking some decent battery life, solid display specs, and enough CPU and GPU power to get you through some web-browsing and Netflix movies, you’re in good shape. We love this new Asus 14-inch for all these reasons, and it goes above and beyond in each category. 

Running an Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB of RAM and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, this entry-level Windows laptop has got what it takes to run your desktop apps and internet functions. It’s also built to last for up to 10 hours, which should be plenty of juice for most school and work days. And while the laptop only has 64GB of storage to play with, you can always check out one of the SSD deals we dug up if you need more bytes! 

Additional features include an HDMI 1.4 port and three USB ports (one USB-C and two USB-A). Once Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale ends on Sunday, the Asus 14-inch Laptop will likely fall back to regular price, so now is the best time to buy! We also recommend looking at some of the best Labor Day laptop deals we’ve been finding in the lead-up to the September holiday.

