Asus Ascent GX10 packs supercomputer power into a tiny box

Asus has introduced the Ascent GX10, a mini supercomputer designed for AI and machine learning workloads. The system is powered by Nvidia’s GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, making it a notable addition to the AI computing market.

The Ascent GX10 features Nvidia’s GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, which integrates a 20-core Arm-based CPU with a Blackwell GPU. This setup delivers up to 1,000 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second) of AI performance, making it suitable for edge computing and AI model training.

The system supports 128GB of unified memory, allowing it to run large AI models, including those with up to 200 billion parameters. For more demanding applications, two GX10 units can be connected via Nvidia’s ConnectX-7 network interface, enabling support for models with up to 405 billion parameters, such as Meta’s Llama 3.1.

High-performance AI computing is typically confined to large data centers due to space, power, and cooling needs. The Ascent GX10 offers an alternative by providing a powerful AI system in a compact form factor, allowing researchers and developers to run complex AI workloads without requiring large-scale infrastructure.

Check your inbox!

By integrating the Nvidia Grace Blackwell Superchip, we are providing a powerful yet compact tool that enables developers, data scientists, and AI researchers to innovate and push the boundaries of AI right from their desks,” said KuoWei Chao, General Manager of Asus IoT and NUC Business Group in a press note.

The GX10 can function as a standalone workstation or integrate into private cloud environments, making it adaptable for AI startups, research institutions, and businesses developing AI models.

Asus has not yet announced pricing or availability for the Ascent GX10. However, it is expected to be comparable to Nvidia’s Project Digits, a similar compact AI workstation that the chipmaker announced earlier this year priced at $3,000. Like the GX10, Project Digits is designed to bring high-performance AI computing to smaller-scale environments, suggesting that Asus’ system may enter the market around the same time.

With its compact design and AI processing capabilities, the Ascent GX10 presents a viable alternative for professionals needing local AI computing power without reliance on cloud-based solutions.