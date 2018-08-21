Digital Trends
Computing

Asus gets ‘tough’ on gamers using two TUF Gaming FX laptops built for abuse

Kevin Parrish
By
asus gets tough with two new tuf gaming fx laptops fx705
Asus TUF Gaming FX705

If you’re looking for a “tough” gaming laptop that won’t set your wallet on fire, Asus introduced two new solutions under its TUF Gaming FX banner. The FX505 dons a 15.6-inch screen while the FX705 sports a 17.3-inch screen, both of which support a 1,920 x 1,080 (aka Full HD) resolution with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

“As with all TUF Gaming products, FX505 and FX705 are built to withstand everyday abuse,” the company says. “They are put through rigorous quality and durability tests that exceed industry standards, and they have also passed the demanding military-grade MIL-STD-810G test for sudden jolts. The reinforced chassis and hexagonal design on the bottom add structural rigidity to make them even sturdier.”

Both models are based on two of Intel’s latest eighth-generation processors for laptops: The Core i5-8300H four-core chip and the Core i7-8750H six-core chip. For graphics, you will see up to a GeForce GTX 1060 discrete graphics chip from Nvidia with presumably 6GB of dedicated video memory. The laptops also support up to 32GB of system memory (DDR4) clocked at 2,666MHz.

For storage, these laptops appear to include two drives: Up to a 512GB PCI Express-based M.2 SSD as the primary drive and up to a 1TB Seagate FireCuda hybrid drive as secondary storage. Meanwhile, the port complement includes two USB-A ports (5Gbps), another slower USB-A port (480Mbps), an HDMI 2.0 port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack supporting DTS Headphone:X audio.

asus gets tough with two new tuf gaming fx laptops fx505
Asus TUF Gaming FX505

For wireless connectivity, the laptops provide Bluetooth 5.0 along with support for up to 1.73Gbps through a Wireless AC Wave 2 component (2×2) capable of accessing the 160MHz channels on compatible routers. Other general features rounding out these laptops consist of an HD webcam and a backlit keyboard with customizable RGB lighting. Asus says the keys have a travel distance of 1.8mm and a duration of 20 million presses.

Keeping these laptops cool is the company’s HyperCool system featuring separate fans and heatsinks for the CPU and GPU. These fans are located directly under the keyboard to prevent your fingers from playing hot potato while you’re in the heat of the on-screen action. Adding to this design is a patented trapezoid-cut lid to enable the laptop to eject more hot air from the rear. Asus says this design enables up to a 25 percent better cooling performance than the competition.

“Cooling performance can degrade over time, with dust and particle buildup impeding airflow through thermal fins,” the company adds. “Patented Asus dust tunnels help to guide dust and particles off to a separate chamber to be ejected from the system, keeping the thermal fins clear for stable long-term cooling performance.”

Both laptops will be on display during the Gamescom convention in Germany. Retail availability won’t be until sometime in September for a currently unknown “affordable” starting price.

Don't Miss

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20 Series starts at $500 and features real-time ray tracing
asus zenbook 3 deluxe ux490ua xs74 bl prd
Product Review

Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe (late 2017) review

As our Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe (late 2017) review shows, adding an 8th-gen Intel Core processor to an excellent thin and light chassis makes for a great combination.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for something without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses with one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9570 open angle
Computing

Both the Razer Blade and XPS 15 are capable laptops, but which is better?

We pit the latest Dell XPS 15 against the latest Razer Blade 15 to see which machine meets the needs of most people. Both are a fast, attractive, and well-built, but they still appeal to different users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we
Computing

Use one of these password managers to stay safe online

The internet can be a scary place, especially if you don't have a proper passcode manager. This guide will show you the best password managers you can get right now, including both premium and free options. Find the right password software…
Posted By Jon Martindale
logitech mx vertical mxvertical 01
Computing

Logitech’s distinctive new ergonomic mouse looks as good as it feels

Logitech's first true ergonomic mouse sports an interesting tilted design that encourages less muscle strain. We spent some time with the MX Vertical to see how comfortable it is and determine whether or not we'd prefer it to a standard…
Posted By Luke Larsen
gatwick airport vodafone travel problems whiteboard news
Mobile

Airport’s low-tech solution to digital chaos involves the humble whiteboard

A U.K. airport has suffered a major computer error, caused by data connection problems, which has stopped flight boards from showing crucial passenger information. The solution is wonderfully low-tech.
Posted By Andy Boxall
GTX 1070 Ti
Computing

Here’s how to watch Nvidia’s GeForce event at Gamescom

Today is August 20, and that means Nvidia may showcase its GeForce RTX 20 Series of add-in graphics cards for gamers. We’re sticking with that name rather than the previous GTX 11 Series brand due to today’s date.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
htc launches vr focused viveport m storefront for android
Computing

HTC breaks down VR barriers by bringing Oculus Rift titles to Viveport

HTC's Viveport store and subscription service will be opened to Oculus Rift users in September this year, letting them buy titles directly and take advantage of the monthly game-delivery service.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell gaming screen 1440 155hz newdellscreens01
Computing

Dell’s new fast-refresh Freesync display could be your next great gaming screen

Dell has debuted a pair of new gaming TN displays, each offering high refresh rates and fast response times to gamers alongside Freesync technology. There are 24- and 27-inch versions of the new screens available now.
Posted By Jon Martindale
NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX, World’s First Real-Time Ray Tracing GPUs
Computing

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20 Series starts at $500 and features real-time ray tracing

Nvidia revealed its new GeForce RTX 2000 Series of add-in desktop graphics cards for gamers during its pre-show Gamescom press event. The new family is based on Nvidia’s new “Turing” architecture focusing on real-time ray tracing.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs are coming to Alienware and Predator gaming desktops

Dell and Acer have both announced support for Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2000 graphics cards in refreshed gaming desktops, including Predator Orion series systems and Alienware desktops.
Posted By Luke Larsen
tokyo 2020 olympics facial recognition
Emerging Tech

Scarily realistic ‘deep video portraits’ could take fake news to the next level

Researchers have developed a new A.I. system which is able to produce scarily realistic "deep fake" videos -- right down to details like a person's eyebrows or eyes as they speak.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best usb laptop backpack deal
Deals

Save $40 on a laptop backpack that has its own USB charging port

Is there anything more convenient than being able to charge your phone with your backpack? This laptop bag has a USB port that lets you do just that. With a $40 discount, you can get it for just $30 on Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple ios developer academy logo
Computing

A MacBook Air with Retina display and Mac Mini “Pro” could arrive this fall

Apple is reportedly working on upgrade to the Mac Mini and the MacBook Air, with a planned hardware refresh later this year. The Mac Mini could get some "pro" components, while a Retina display could end up on the MacBook Air.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen