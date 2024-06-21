Grab this sleek Asus gaming laptop while it has a $450 discount

While there are a lot of excellent gaming laptops on the market, a lot of them tend to be pretty big and bulky, which makes sense since it’s always nice to have a bigger screen to game on. Unfortunately, that does mean that those who prefer a smaller laptop don’t get a lot of options, but luckily, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is small and good enough for entry-to-mid-range gaming. If you’ve been looking for some great 14-inch laptops for gaming, then you’ll be happy to know that the Zephyrus G14 is discounted heavily at Best Buy, all the way down to $1,150 from its original $1,500.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Even though the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is quite small, Asus still manages to pack a respectable RTX 4060 under the hood, which is a really excellent GPU for high-refresh, high-settings 1080p gaming, and great for 2K resolutions with some compromises. Luckily, the screen runs a 2560 x 1440 resolution and can hit an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, which means that you can choose between prioritizing resolution, refresh, or graphical settings. It can also hit a whopping 500 nits of peak brightness, which essentially means you can use this everywhere, even with indirect sunlight, so it really adds to the portability.

Besides the RTX 4060, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, which is one of the most powerful processors on the market and will easily handle more heavy-duty games like simulation games that rely heavily on processing power. It also gives you a bit of versatility since it can handle things like creativity work, physics simulations, and several other productivity tasks that you may need to do outside of gaming. As for the 16GB of DDR5 RAM, it should be more than enough for most use cases, although the 512GB SSD is a bit on the smaller side for a gaming laptop, so you may want to expand it or grab yourself one of these external hard drive deals.

Overall, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an excellent gaming laptop that can handle a lot of types of games and is light enough to carry wherever you go. Also, the discount from Best Buy that brings it down to just $1,150 makes it a bit of a steal, although if you’re still not convinced, check out some of these other great gaming laptop deals instead.

