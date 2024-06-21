 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab this sleek Asus gaming laptop while it has a $450 discount

By
Keyboard on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

While there are a lot of excellent gaming laptops on the market, a lot of them tend to be pretty big and bulky, which makes sense since it’s always nice to have a bigger screen to game on. Unfortunately, that does mean that those who prefer a smaller laptop don’t get a lot of options, but luckily, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is small and good enough for entry-to-mid-range gaming. If you’ve been looking for some great 14-inch laptops for gaming, then you’ll be happy to know that the Zephyrus G14 is discounted heavily at Best Buy, all the way down to $1,150 from its original $1,500.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Even though the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is quite small, Asus still manages to pack a respectable RTX 4060 under the hood, which is a really excellent GPU for high-refresh, high-settings 1080p gaming, and great for 2K resolutions with some compromises. Luckily, the screen runs a 2560 x 1440 resolution and can hit an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, which means that you can choose between prioritizing resolution, refresh, or graphical settings. It can also hit a whopping 500 nits of peak brightness, which essentially means you can use this everywhere, even with indirect sunlight, so it really adds to the portability.

Besides the RTX 4060, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, which is one of the most powerful processors on the market and will easily handle more heavy-duty games like simulation games that rely heavily on processing power. It also gives you a bit of versatility since it can handle things like creativity work, physics simulations, and several other productivity tasks that you may need to do outside of gaming. As for the 16GB of DDR5 RAM, it should be more than enough for most use cases, although the 512GB SSD is a bit on the smaller side for a gaming laptop, so you may want to expand it or grab yourself one of these external hard drive deals.

Overall, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is an excellent gaming laptop that can handle a lot of types of games and is light enough to carry wherever you go. Also, the discount from Best Buy that brings it down to just $1,150 makes it a bit of a steal, although if you’re still not convinced, check out some of these other great gaming laptop deals instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Dell’s most popular gaming laptop has a $300 discount today
The Dell G15 gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen.

Many years ago, if you wanted the best gaming laptop, you'd still have to deal with something large, bulky, with a terrible battery life, and a several-thousand dollar price tag to boot. Luckily, there have been a lot of advances since then, and nowadays, you can get yourself a relatively thin and powerful gaming laptop for less than $1,000. One great option for that is the Dell G15 gaming laptop, and while it usually goes for $1,000, Dell has heavily discounted it down to just $700, which saves you a whopping $300.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop
The most important part of any gaming laptop is its graphics card, and in this configuration, you get yourself an RTX 4050, which is admittedly an entry-level GPU, so it's not that powerful. Even so, it does give you access to the latest DLSS 3, which helps increase framerate in supported games, but otherwise, it's a solid 1080p gaming card. As such, the screen is 15.6 inches and runs an FHD resolution while being able to hit a 165Hz max refresh rate, which you'd likely have to make a few graphical compromises to hit. That said, you can upgrade to an RTX 4060, which will help a lot with graphical fidelity and hitting that refresh rate; plus, you get a better CPU for the extra $200, so it's worth considering.

Read more
Grab this cheap HP printer while it’s on sale for $55
The HP DeskJet 2723e all-in-one printer on a white background.

There are a lot of great printer brands on the market, but HP is probably one of the most well-known, and it has a truly wide variety of printers from which you can pick. For example, the HP DeskJet 2855e is a great all-in-one printer, which is great for those who don't need to print often and want something that is a bit more budget-oriented. Even though it's already rather cheap, HP has discounted it further from it's original $85 price down to just $55, making this one of the cheapest printers you're going to find on the market.

Why you should buy the HP DeskJet 2855e
While the HP DeskJet 2855e may not be a high-capacity printer, it's still great for prints that need to be done here and there in a normal household, especially if you're a slightly larger family. The recommended monthly print volume is between 50 and 100, which is a solid amount for the average household and probably more than most need anyway. Interestingly, it can print both black and colored prints, with the ability to manage 7.5 prints per minute (ppm) for black and 5.5 ppm for colors, which is pretty fast, actually.

Read more
This Acer 15-inch laptop is down to $380 from $600 at Best Buy
The Acer Aspire 3's Steam Blue edition.

It may not look like it, but the Acer Aspire 3 is a thin and light laptop that is surprisingly powerful and would be perfect for those who want something a bit smaller and more mobile. While it may not compete with the likes of the MacBook Air in form factor, it comes pretty close, and with a solid CPU under the hood, it can handle a lot. While the Acer Aspire 3 usually goes for $600, you can snag it for just $380 from Best Buy, which constitutes a large $220 discount.

Why you should buy the Acer Aspire 3
Under the hood, the Acer Aspire 3 has an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, a mid-range option that's a bit more power-efficient compared to the Intel model, meaning you get a little bit of extra battery life out of it. It also means that you'll get great productivity performance out of it for work or school, and it's also pretty great for day-to-day use for browsing and watching stuff online. The 15.6-inch gives you a lot of real estate, and while it only runs an FHD resolution, it is touch-enabled, so you can use it as a tablet, which is a handy bit of extra versatility.

Read more