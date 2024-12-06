Asus’ latest monitor is a treat for both esports and AAA games

Asus has just announced several new monitors, some of which might end up on our list of the best gaming monitors next year. One of the more interesting picks is the ROG Strix XG32UCG, which lets you choose between 4K and 1080p depending on the game you want to play. There’s also a new ProArt display with an impressive 6K panel that packs pixel density to the max at just 32 inches.

The ROG Strix piqued my interest. It’s not Asus’ first dual-mode monitor. We’ve already had the chance to review the ROG Swift PG32UCDP, which is also a dual-mode display, but it has brought some changes. For starters, the previous venture into adjustable refresh rate and resolution was an OLED monitor, and this one sports a Fast IPS panel.

With Asus’ new display, you can choose between playing at 4K with a 160Hz refresh rate or 1080p at 360Hz. These are lower refresh rates than in the aforementioned ROG Swift, which could imply that this monitor will be cheaper, but there’s no telling right now as Asus is yet to share any pricing information or precise release dates for any of the new displays.

Apart from being a good option for gamers who tend to switch between esports and AAA titles, the ROG Strix also supports both FreeSync Premium and G-Sync, as well as VESA VRR. It comes with DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connectors, as well as a 15-watt USB-C port.

One thing that I like the sound of is being able to adjust the monitor settings with a mouse, as most of us dislike having to navigate wonky menus with hard-to-find buttons. Asus also promises some AI enhancements, including Dynamic Crosshair and Dynamic Shadow Boost.

I’m also interested in the ProArt Display 6K PA32QCV, which could prove to be a great option for creative workflows. This 32-inch display offers a 6,016 x 3,384 resolution panel, which, as Asus says, boosts the onscreen workspace by up to 145% when compared to a 32-inch 4K monitor.

Apart from the impressive resolution, the ProArt Display 6K also serves up a 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color coverage, and it’s aiming for VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 certification. Asus also decked it out with an anti-glare and low-reflection coating that won’t affect image clarity. In terms of ports, we’ve got two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and a USB hub.

Aside from the above, Asus also introduced five more monitors, although nothing stands out the way these two do. There’s a new ZenScreen MB169CK, which is a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS portable monitor with a detachable stand that could prove to be a good way for laptop users to get a second screen without having to carry a full-sized monitor. There are also a couple more ZenScreen options, including a 32-inch UHD IPS panel and a 27-inch 100Hz QHD panel, as well as two more ProArt Display monitors: one 32-inch and one 27-inch, both 4K.

Asus hasn’t announced any release dates or prices for these monitors, but we know they’ll make their official debut at CES 2025, so it’ll likely be a few months before they’re in stores.