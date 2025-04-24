 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The affordable Asus Vivobook Go 15 just got an $80 discount from Walmart

By
On Sale The Asus Vivobook Go 15 laptop on a white background.
Asus

Are you on the hunt for budget-friendly laptop deals? Walmart is an excellent source for affordable prices, like the Asus Vivobook Go 15 for only $219. The $80 discount on its original price of $299 isn’t going to remain available forever though — in fact, it could be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to finalize your decision immediately. You need to finish your transaction quickly to make sure that you secure the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Go 15 laptop

You shouldn’t expect the Asus Vivobook Go 15 to match the performance of the best laptops, but it’s a solid choice if you’re looking for a device that’s the equivalent of a daily driver. It’s equipped with the Intel Core i3 N305 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will be enough for basic tasks such as typing documents and browsing the internet. It also comes with a 720p HD camera so that you can join online meetings and make video calls. If such activities constitute your daily workload, then the Asus Vivobook Go 15 will be an appropriate laptop for you.

The Asus Vivobook Go 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, which is large enough to help you clearly see everything that’s on the screen, but small enough to maintain portability. The laptop also comes with a 128GB UFS for storage, Windows 11 Home in S Mode as its pre-installed operating system, and a battery that can last up to 10 hours from a full charge.

Related

The Asus Vivobook Go 15 is already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $299, but Walmart pulled its price down even further to just $219 following an $80 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on these savings, so if you think the Asus Vivobook Go 15 will be perfect as your next laptop, we recommend proceeding with your purchase right away. If you delay the decision to tomorrow, the device may already be back to its regular price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The Dell Inspiron 15 laptop dropped below $500 with this deal
The Dell Inspiron 15 on a white background.

If you need a new laptop but your maximum budget is $500, don't worry because you can still get a decent machine with the help of the laptop deals that we've found. Here's one that's very interesting -- the Dell Inspiron 15 at $250 off, which brings its price down to just $450 from $700 originally. It's not going to stay this affordable for long though, as stocks are likely already running low. In our experience, nothing stick around at Dell for long. If you want to get this laptop for a lower price than usual, you're going to have to be quick in completing your transaction for it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop
You shouldn't expect the Dell Inspiron 15 to challenge the performance of the best laptops, considering its affordable price, but you can count on it to serve as a dependable companion for your daily tasks. With its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines, activities such as managing spreadsheets, doing online research, and building presentations won't be a problem for the Windows 11 Home-powered Dell Inspiron 15. When it's time for rest and recreation, the laptop can also serve as a solid entertainment device -- it's not going to play the best PC games at their highest settings, but it's great for catching up on streaming shows.

Read more
Need a budget-friendly laptop? Get this Asus deal at Walmart
The Asus VivoBook 15 laptop open on a white background.

You don't need to spend over a thousand dollars to end up with a dependable device from laptop deals -- you just need to be patient in waiting for a budget-friendly offer that will still provide reliable performance. Here's one: the Asus Vivobook 15 for only $299 from Walmart, following a $100 discount on its original price of $399. We're not sure when it will go back to its regular price though, so we highly recommend finishing your purchase quickly as that could happen at any moment.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 15 laptop
Let's get this out of the way -- at its affordable price, you can't expect the Asus Vivobook 15 to match the performance of the best laptops. The device, however, will prove to be a trustworthy daily companion for regular tasks such as doing online research and typing documents, as well as watching some streaming shows when you're taking a break. It runs on the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will be more than enough for these activities. The laptop also ships with a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for your files, and it's got Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Read more
The Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $550 off
The ROG Strix G16 open on a table.

If you're looking for gaming laptop deals on a powerful machine, you should turn your attention to B&H Photo Video's offer for the Asus ROG Strix G17. From its original price of $1,999, it's down to $1,449 for huge savings of $550. It's still not what you'd call a budget option, but at this price, you'll be getting a steal. There's limited supply available for this gaming laptop though, so if you're interested, you're going to have to be quick in completing your purchase.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop
The Asus ROG Strix G17 received a rating of 4 stars out of 5 stars in our review, and it's earned a place in our roundup of the best Asus gaming laptops as it gives you the best value for money. That's even more appropriate right now with this offer from B&H Photo Video, as you'll be getting the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that leaves you room to stream or run multiple applications while you're playing the best PC games at their highest settings, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

Read more