The affordable Asus Vivobook Go 15 just got an $80 discount from Walmart

Are you on the hunt for budget-friendly laptop deals? Walmart is an excellent source for affordable prices, like the Asus Vivobook Go 15 for only $219. The $80 discount on its original price of $299 isn’t going to remain available forever though — in fact, it could be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to finalize your decision immediately. You need to finish your transaction quickly to make sure that you secure the savings.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Go 15 laptop

You shouldn’t expect the Asus Vivobook Go 15 to match the performance of the best laptops, but it’s a solid choice if you’re looking for a device that’s the equivalent of a daily driver. It’s equipped with the Intel Core i3 N305 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which will be enough for basic tasks such as typing documents and browsing the internet. It also comes with a 720p HD camera so that you can join online meetings and make video calls. If such activities constitute your daily workload, then the Asus Vivobook Go 15 will be an appropriate laptop for you.

The Asus Vivobook Go 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, which is large enough to help you clearly see everything that’s on the screen, but small enough to maintain portability. The laptop also comes with a 128GB UFS for storage, Windows 11 Home in S Mode as its pre-installed operating system, and a battery that can last up to 10 hours from a full charge.

The Asus Vivobook Go 15 is already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $299, but Walmart pulled its price down even further to just $219 following an $80 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on these savings, so if you think the Asus Vivobook Go 15 will be perfect as your next laptop, we recommend proceeding with your purchase right away. If you delay the decision to tomorrow, the device may already be back to its regular price.