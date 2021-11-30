Battlefield 2042 players have yet another issue to be upset about. This time, it’s around the game’s lack of support for mouse and keyboard on console.

Battlefield 2042 player “Shadow” has created a petition in hopes that DICE and EA will add mouse and keyboard support to the console version of Battlefield 2042. It currently has over 10,000 signatures from players.

Cross-platform gaming has become more and more common in first-person shooters, and with that, mouse and keyboard support on consoles has as well. But that’s not the case in Battlefield 2042. And players aren’t happy.

EA recently posted on its Battlefield 2042 blog with the following statement: “We’ve heard your questions about mouse and keyboard support for consoles. We can confirm that we won’t be supporting this on consoles at the launch of Battlefield 2042, but we are still investigating the various options.”

The petition creator countered in the petition description by stating: “While they mentioned that they are still investigating the possibility, I believe we won’t see that feature for a long time to come — if it ever comes.”

Cross-platform gaming has become a very important feature within the first-person shooter genre because it allows for console and PC players to squad up together. Unfortunately, the performance difference between a mouse and keyboard versus a standard gamepad is night and day, so it only makes sense for mice and keyboard to be supported. But in Battlefield 2042, it isn’t.

The petition goes on to note that the performance and price of the Xbox Series X/S and Playstation 5 has become a worthy choice over building a PC due to the lack of hardware availability. It’s only fair, Shadow argues, that console players have access to the same features.

“These new systems now have the power to match high-end gaming PCsm and with the new direction to cross-platform gaming, it seems like this is the preferred route until PC prices normalize (if ever),” says Shadow. “We should have the choice of peripheral, whether it be a controller or mouse and keyboard. One may believe that controllers have a disadvantage going against mouse and keyboard, but with aim assist and other movement changes, that is not the case.”

It should be noted that keyboard companies, like Wooting and Razer, have been designing keyboards that are capable of analog movement, which is an advantage that controllers have over keyboards.

Due to the popularity of cross-platform gaming, Razer has been adding support for consoles in its mice and keyboards, most notably in the Razer Turret.

