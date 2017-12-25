These awesome 2-in-1s will make you ask why the Surface Pro is so expensive

The Surface Pro has always been an ambitious device, but in the past couple iterations, it’s really come into its own. It has beautiful design, powerful internals, and a great detachable keyboard. It’s not perfect, though. First off, it’s expensive. The Core m3 version starts at $800 — and that’s without the keyboard or stylus. Secondly, it has apretty old-school port selection, choosing not to opt for USB-C.

As is true with any groundbreaking product, there will always be a host of lookalikes that are worse in some ways and better in others. We’re not even just talking about 2-in-1s here — these are all laptops that explicitly have the same detachable keyboard design of the Surface Pro.

So if the Surface Pro is too expensive, or if you don’t like its port selection, here are four Surface Pro alternatives that might work.

The Best

Eve V – $800+ You may have never heard of the Eve V — after all, it’s not made by any of the usual suspects. Instead, the Eve V is a crowdsourced machine, backed by an Indiegogo campaign that raised over $1.4 million dollars. The idea was simple. See what people actually wanted out of a 2-in-1 computer, and build it. The result is the best alternative to the Surface Pro, held back only by the stylus, which doesn’t have anywhere near the sensitivity levels of Microsoft’s Surface Pen. In addition, our tests showed that performance wasn’t quite as strong, either. Other than that, the Eve V does two important things right — the price, and the port selection. The Eve V starts at $800, but that includes both the keyboard and pen. Compared to the same value with the Surface Pro, you’re saving $160. Secondly, the Eve V offers a great port selection, including a USB-C 3.1 port, and a USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 port. See it

The Rest