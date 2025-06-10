 Skip to main content
ChatGPT was down: how the June 10 OpenAI outage unfolded

AI assistant ChatGPT and image creator Sora were down as part of a major OpenAI outage

By
ChatGPT logo on a phone
Shantanu Kumar / Pexels

The popular AI assistant ChatGPT, and image generator Sora, suffered significant downtime as part of a major OpenAI outage today, June 10.

Downdetector showed reports regarding a ChatGPT outage started shortly before 12am PDT overnight and into June 10. This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen ChatGPT go down, with an outage also occurring back in December 2024.

The downtime in December was around four hours, with another outage in June 2024 lasting around five hours. Today’s outage lasted more than eight hours.

Are we going to be getting a lengthy outage every six months now? It’s sure to spark an internal review at OpenAI as it will want to avoid outages like this in the future.

ChatGPT outage: the key points

  • 8:42am PDT: Sora has been fixed, and ChatGPT is on its way to full recovery
  • 8am PDT: OpenAI confirms recovery has started, but could take hours
  • 7:16am PDT: OpenAI says it’s working on a fix
  • 6am PDT: Reports of an outage spike again
  • 3am PDT: Reports spike and then start to decrease
  • 12am PDT: Reports suggesting ChatGPT is down start coming in

ChatGPT outage: as it happened

LiveLast updated June 10, 2025 9:18 AM
    John McCann
    John McCann
    Managing Editor
    John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
