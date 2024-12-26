 Skip to main content
It's not just you: ChatGPT is currently down

By
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are marked do not enter with a red circle and line symbol.
openAI

OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform and Sora video generator have gone offline and are currently not responding to user queries.

Social media accounts began posting about the outage around 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, which coincided with a surge of reports to Down Detector. The company confirmed the outage in a blog post at 2 p.m. ET stating, “we are currently experiencing an issue with high error rates on ChatGPT, the API, and Sora. We are currently investigating and will post an update as soon as we are able.”

OpenAI provided that update just 18 minutes later, explaining that, “this issue is caused by an upstream provider and we are currently monitoring.” Just after 3 p.m. ET, the company added, “we are continuing to work on a fix for this issue,” though there is currently no timeline for when service might be restored.

OpenAI has suffered similar outages in the past few months. ChatGPT was knocked offline in a widespread outage in June that also impacted Google Gemini, Anthropic’s Claude, and Perplexity. Earlier in December, the Sora video generation model ran into “technical difficulties” just days after its release to Plus and Pro subscribers. In both cases, the company was able to resolve those respective issues within a few hours.

This outage comes on the heels of the company’s “12 Days of OpenAI” event that saw the release of numerous new products, including the full version of its o1 reasoning model (plus a teaser for its successor, called o3), as well as the Sora text-to-video model, and new capabilities for its Canvas and Advanced Voice Mode features.

