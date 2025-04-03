 Skip to main content
Amazon’s AI shopper makes sure you don’t leave without spending

Amazon Buy for Me feature.
Amazon

The future of online shopping on Amazon is going to be heavily dependent on AI. Early in 2025, the company pushed its Rufus AI agent to spill product information and help users find the right items. A few weeks later, another AI tool called Interests made its way to the shopping site. 

The new Alexa+ AI assistant is also capable of placing orders semi-autonomously, handling everything from groceries to booking appointments. Now, the company has started to test yet another AI agent that will buy products from other websites if they’re not available on Amazon — without ever leaving the app. 

Hello, Buy for Me!

Amazon's new Buy for Me shopping tool.
Amazon

The feature in question is called “Buy for Me” and it is now available for a small batch of users in the US across the Android and iPhone apps. “We want to make it even easier for customers to find any product they want and need,” says the company. 

Amazon notes that the whole system has been integrated seamlessly within the core shopping experience. To that end, users will see product listings from other websites, as well, under the new “Shop brand sites directly” banner. 

Amazon Buy for Me product order.
Amazon

All you need to do is tap on the product and tap on the “Buy for Me” option. Once the purchase intent is clear, Amazon will link up with the target website and take customers directly to the checkout page where they can pay and confirm the order.

“Using agentic AI capabilities, Amazon makes the purchase by securely providing the customer’s encrypted name, address, and payment details to complete the checkout process on the brand’s website,” explains the company.

Amazon's new Buy for Me feature explainer.
Amazon

The third-party brand will offer an order confirmation on the registered email address, while a new “Buy for Me Orders tab” in the Amazon app will let users keep an eye on the logistics status. There is no extra cost associated with Buy for Me, and it doesn’t require a Prime subscription either.

Some finer details

There is a slight cost caveat, though, regarding the Buy For Me feature. “When you direct Amazon to make the purchase on your behalf, Amazon provides an estimated total, and you’ll agree to pay an amount up to $10 more than the estimated total. You will only be charged by the brand, which calculates the final total,” says Amazon on a support page

Amazon Buy for Me in action.
Amazon

Notably, promo codes are not applicable for products purchased from other sites. Moreover, you can only purchase one item at a time using the experimental feature. Amazon also warns that its return and refund policies won’t apply to these orders. 

This new agentic AI shopping feature is built atop Amazon Nova and Anthropic’s Claude AI models. Amazon is already testing a tool called Nova Act that will take over web browsing duties and perform tasks on behalf of users, such as ordering food delivery. 

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
