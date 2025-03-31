 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Amazon’s AI agent will make it even easier for you to part with your money

By
Amazon Nova Act performing task in a web browser.
Amazon

The next big thing in the field of artificial intelligence is Agentic AI, which is essentially an AI tool that can automate certain multi-step processes for users. For example, interacting with a web browser for tasks like booking tickets or ordering groceries. 

Amazon certainly sees a future in there. After giving a massive overhaul to Alexa and introducing a new Alexa+ assistant, the company has today announced a new AI agent called Nova Act. Amazon says Nova Act is designed to “complete tasks in a web browser.” Amazon won’t be the first to reach this milestone, as few other AI companies have already attempted this vision. 

OpenAI’s Operator is designed to handle the repetitive and mundane parts of web browsing on users’ behalf, such as filling out forms or placing online orders. The folks behind Opera browser are also building an Operator that can pull off something similar using natural language commands given by users

Recommended Videos

In Amazon’s case, the Nova Act AI agent has been built atop Nova, the company’s own portfolio of foundation AI models that were announced a few months ago. It can break down multi-step workflows into smaller inputs, such as performing a search, adding items, checking out, or answering questions based on the on-screen activity. 

Based on internal tests, Amazon’s agentic AI tool is touted to perform better than rival products from OpenAI and Anthropic. The company says it is eying an accuracy level of over 90%, especially at browser-based tasks where AI tools often fail, such as pop-ups, drop-down menu interactions, and dates. 

Nova is currently in the research preview phase and has been offered to developers. “Our dream is for agents to perform wide-ranging, complex, multi-step tasks like organizing a wedding or handling complex IT tasks to increase business productivity,” says the company.

Interestingly, the foundations of Nova Act have already been integrated within the Alexa+ framework. It allows the virtual assistant to browse the web on behalf of users and get chores done. That’s a massive bonus for Amazon when it comes to reaching an audience for the Nova Act tool. 

Access to Alexa+ is currently limited to Prime subscribers or those willing to pay a monthly fee for the next-gen assistant. Unlike the pricey agentic Operator from OpenAI, Amazon has a much bigger audience sitting with the right hardware at home to experiment with Alexa+ and the underlying Nova Act capabilities. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Stargate Project: everything you need to know about OpenAI’s $500 billion gamble
Sam Altman at the OpenAI developer conference.

Shortly after taking office, Donald Trump touted a new private business venture, led by OpenAI, which plans to spend half a trillion dollars over the next four years building the data centers and power production plants that America's growing AI industry relies on.

“It’s big money and high-quality people,” Trump said during a January 21st press announcement alongside Sam Altman from OpenAI, Larry Ellison from Oracle, and Masayoshi Son from SoftBank. The project is “a resounding declaration of confidence in America’s potential” under his administration, Trump continued, despite the federal government not actually having anything to do with the project.

Read more
DeepSeek: everything you need to know about the AI that dethroned ChatGPT
robot hand in point space

A year-old startup out of China is taking the AI industry by storm after releasing a chatbot which rivals the performance of ChatGPT while using a fraction of the power, cooling, and training expense of what OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic's systems demand. Here's everything you need to know about Deepseek's V3 and R1 models and why the company could fundamentally upend America's AI ambitions.
What is DeepSeek?
DeepSeek (technically, "Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Co., Ltd.") is a Chinese AI startup that was originally founded as an AI lab for its parent company, High-Flyer, in April, 2023. That May, DeepSeek was spun off into its own company (with High-Flyer remaining on as an investor) and also released its DeepSeek-V2 model. V2 offered performance on par with other leading Chinese AI firms, such as ByteDance, Tencent, and Baidu, but at a much lower operating cost.

The company followed up with the release of V3 in December 2024. V3 is a 671 billion-parameter model that reportedly took less than 2 months to train. What's more, according to a recent analysis from Jeffries, DeepSeek's “training cost of only US$5.6m (assuming $2/H800 hour rental cost). That is less than 10% of the cost of Meta’s Llama.” That's a tiny fraction of the hundreds of millions to billions of dollars that US firms like Google, Microsoft, xAI, and OpenAI have spent training their models.

Read more
Perplexity’s new AI agent can perform multi-step tasks on your Android device
Running Perplexity on OnePlus Pad 2.

Perplexity announced Thursday that it is beginning to roll out an agentic AI for Android devices, called Perplexity Assistant, which will be able to independently take multi-step actions on behalf of its user.

"We are excited to launch the Perplexity Assistant to all Android users," Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote in a post to X on Thursday. "This marks the transition for Perplexity from an answer engine to a natively integrated assistant that can call other apps and perform basic tasks for you."

Read more