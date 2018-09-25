Digital Trends
Computing

Chrome OS update could make switching to tablet mode far easier

Jon Martindale
By
google pixelbook review lifestyle matt

A new option for dynamically switching between two different user interfaces for Chrome OS has been spotted in the Chromium Gerrit. The rumored update for the browser-based operating system would reconfigure the layout of tabs and other interface objects when in tablet mode to make them easier to tap, switching back to a more streamlined interface when once again docked.

A 2-in-1 that is both a good tablet and a good laptop with minor reconfiguring is no mean feat. Microsoft’s Surface devices have been some of our favorite convertibles in recent years, but an update to Chrome OS could make a new generation of Chromebooks even more competitive. A revamped user interface for Chrome OS appears to introduce the Material Design style to Chromebooks, but also make the interface more intuitive for its usage mode. If you’re using it with a keyboard and touchpad, it will have finer icons and buttons, but if you’re tapping away on the touchscreen, it will make selecting what you want that much easier.

Although the particular commit in the Chromium Gerrit hasn’t been merged yet, XDA-Developers was still able to play with the changes. It discovered that the refreshed Chrome OS has a new “Dynamic Refresh” option which lets you switch between the standard Material Design overhaul and a new, touchscreen-friendly version.

1 of 2
chrome os update touchscreen chromeosrefresh01
The refreshed Chrome layout on a Pixelbook XDA Developers
chrome os update touchscreen chromeosrefresh02
The refreshed Chrome layout on a Pixelbook in touchscreen mode. XDA Developers

The standard refresh makes the tab bar and other UI elements much more compact than current iterations of Chrome OS, giving more space to the main browser window. Although the touchscreen-centric refresh looks similar, it’s more padded, with greater room for error when it comes to using chunky fingertips for selecting small buttons and icons.

Each of these modes must be manually switched on with some specific commands as is, but when this new version of Chrome OS rolls out, it’s expected that the Dynamic Refresh will take place automatically depending on the state of the Chromebook that’s running it. If it’s in a docked state with a keyboard attached, it will likely offer up the ultra-streamlined Chrome OS UI. But when that keyboard is detached and we enter tablet mode, it can thicken up the UI to make it more applicable for touchscreen inputs.

All of this lands a little extra credence to the longstanding rumor that the second-generation Pixelbook will come with a configuration that allows for a detachable keyboard.

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
How the Razer Blade 15 was made | Gaming event
Computing

How Razer forged the Blade 15, the slim gaming laptop nobody else could build

With the recent launch of the Blade 15, Razer ushered in a new design language that's cleaner and more angular. We recently visited Razer's San Francisco, California design studio to learn more about Razer's approach to design.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
New Bing on its way
Computing

Bing, Windows search evolve into new, cross-platform Microsoft Search

Microsoft is upgrading its various search tools to provide more contextual help for those seeking it. Bing, Office, and Windows search will all be upgraded over the coming months to provide much more nuanced results.
Posted By Jon Martindale
United Nations
Computing

U.N. security blunder left secret Trello boards, Google Docs exposed

United Nations documents were left vulnerable to unauthorized users by staffers who left Trello boards and Google Docs unprotected and accessible to anyone who had their unique URLs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Hub 2
Computing

Back for the boardroom, Microsoft outlines the future of the Surface Hub

With the Surface Hub 2 still on the horizon, Microsoft announced two additional versions of its digital whiteboard, the Surface Hub 2S and 2X, to attendees of their 2018 Ignite developer conference.
Posted By Michael Archambault
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

Here's how to install the free MacOS Mojave update now

Apple's newest operating system has finally arrived, and we'll show you how to download MacOS Mojave for free. After you install Mojave, you'll be able to take advantage of new apps ported from iOS, a dark theme, and more.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Chrome 69 logs you in without consent, but Google says it’s for your own good

Google is under fire for how Chrome 69 behaves. When you log into a Google service, you're automatically logged into the browser, raising serious privacy concerns. Google was forced to address its tactics and update its policy.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MacOS Mojave 10.14
Computing

MacOS Mojave launches on September 24. Here's what we like about it so far

Mojave is the latest version of MacOS, and it's out now. Chock-full of quality-of-life upgrades, we took it for a test drive to get a sneak peek at what you can expect from the next major update to MacOS.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Microsoft Teams blur video call background
Computing

Microsoft Teams blurs your video background, prevents national embarrassment

Users of Microsoft Teams platform can now blur out their background during video calls as the company calls out the world's favorite BBC dad to show it can be done. Available now for all Microsoft Team customers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

What to expect from Microsoft’s October 2 Surface event

The October 2 Surface event is just around the corner. Let's take a look at everything Microsoft could unveil at the event, including major announcement for new Surface products, unique accessories, and long-sought Windows 10 features.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
MacOS Mojave 10.14
Computing

MacOS Mojave has landed. Here are the five best features of the update

Apple's new version of MacOS is finally here and can be installed on your Mac today. Why should you upgrade? Well, there's a lot more to the update than just Dark Mode. Here are the five features you need to know about.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

How to enable dark mode in MacOS Mojave

Learn how to enable dark mode in MacOS Mojave! As Mac's latest update gears up to hit all Mac systems later this year, the public beta for Mojave is nearly open for you to test out the latest features. One of the most in-demand changes is…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
macOS Mojave desktop
Computing

Critical MacOS Mojave vulnerability bypasses system security

Security Researcher Patrick Wardle has discovered a critical MacOS Mojave security flaw that could potentially allow malicious applications to bypass Mac's system security controls.
Posted By Michael Archambault
microsoft and shell build ai into gas stations to help spot smokers
Emerging Tech

Microsoft and Shell build A.I. into gas stations to help spot smokers

Shell and Microsoft have created a system for gas stations that can spot someone who's smoking or about to smoke. The platform uses multiple cameras, local computing power, and Microsoft's cloud intelligence system to do the job.
Posted By Trevor Mogg