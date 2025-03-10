Chromebooks to get Pixel battery health feature in ChromeOS update

Chromebooks will soon get a battery-preserving feature that has already proved popular on Google Pixel smartphones that run the latest Android 15 software.

The feature will limit device charging to 80%. This update will help Chromebook batteries last longer overall. The feature is set to be a part of the ChromeOS 134 update, which is scheduled for next month.

New ChromeOS policy for battery longevity In ChromeOS 134, we will introduce a new battery charge limit policy that will offer more optimization options, which will help extend the lifespan of Chromebooks. Administrators will still be able to set a maximum charge limit, with 100% as the default, to minimize battery degradation and improve long-term reliability. This new policy will benefit both administrators managing fleets of devices, such as in educational settings, and individual users seeking to maximize their Chromebook’s longevity. This policy will automatically apply and will require no user interaction. – Google Chrome

The ChromeOS subreddit spotted Google’s details about the feature in its Chrome Enterprise and Education release notes for the current ChromeOS 133. While the update would be deployed by administrators, users who want to charge to 100% can proceed with charging their devices normally.

Similarly, standard ChromeOS users will likely be expected to set the feature manually, similar to how it works on Android 15, Android Central noted.

More details about the coming ChromeOS 134 upgrade are sure to surface in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, other murmurs about the subsequent Chrome OS 135 are already circulating. The coming still software may include AI-powered wallpapers and video call backgrounds for Chromebook Plus models, according to Android Authority.

The prior ChromeOS 133 update, which was released earlier this month, included several interesting tweaks to the Chromebook ecosystem, including the bounce keys accessibility settings, super-resolution high-quality audio for Bluetooth mics, additional language support for Screencast, and updates to the ChromeOS welcome tour.