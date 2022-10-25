 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Cooler Master’s new 65% mechanical keyboard comes with hot-swappable switches

Aaron Leong
By

California-based gaming peripheral brand Cooler Master just announced the CK270, the company’s first mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable plug-and-play switches.

Listening to feedback from fans and customers, the company took its CK271 65%-format keyboard, introduced a few new features, and deemed it the CK270. It added preinstalled Kailh Box V2 switches, which are known to be snappy and light, that users can also swap out if they prefer to use other kinds of switches — no soldering gun required. The keycaps themselves are made with PBT (polybutylene terephthalate), so they won’t wear off from heavy use.

The white version of the Cooler Master CK270 RGB on a white background.

The chassis has gained some welcome additions as well, such as new pre-lubed Cooler Master stabilizers for smoothness and stability, and silicone padding on the PCB and bottom plate to produce more satisfying key clacks. For quicker access to the innards for routine maintenance or changing up the switches, the CK270 also offers a removable aluminum top plate.

On the top right-hand corner sits a three-way dial, which according Cooler Master, provides tactile controls that can be customized via its MasterPlus+ software. The software also allows the user to create and fine-tune macros, customize the RGB (16.7 million color palette) and lighting modes for either each key or the entire keyboard, and adjust more in-depth settings.

The side profile of the Cooler Master 65% mechanical keyboard.

“We’re huge fans of custom-built mechanical keyboards ourselves, so we wanted to make sure the CK720 is a great steppingstone into the hobby, said Dennis Liu, peripheral general manager at Coolest Master. “Whether you like smooth linear switches with maximum thock, or a sharp tactile typing feel with a marbly sound, the CK720 has the ability to achieve it.”

The USB-C-powered CK270 is available right now. If you’d like to purchase one or find out more information, visit the Cooler Master website.

Editors' Recommendations

This half-sized micro-keyboard is a dream come true for PC gaming on the go
The NGS Shrimp mini-keyboard with wrist rest included.
Razer’s new Ornata V3 keyboard uses hybrid ‘mecha-membrane’ switches
The Razer Ornata V3 mecha-membrane switch
Logitech’s new MX keyboard brings mechanical switches to the masses
MX Mechanical keyboard from the top left corner.
Different keyboard sizes explained
Keychron Q2 build feature
10 longest videos on YouTube
YouTube logo on top-left corner of home screen
How to create a Smart Playlist in Apple Music
Creating a Smart Playlist in Music on a MacBook.
The best hard drive enclosures for 2022
A hard drive encloser.
The best budget laptops for 2022
lenovo yoga c640 review c740 07
How to use Microsoft Teams
how to change your background in microsoft teams
Dell XPS 15 vs. Razer Blade 15: which to buy in 2022
Dell XPS 15 9520 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Are Windows 11 security features killing your gaming performance? You might be surprised
A gaming laptop with the ReSpec brand over it.
The best Chromebook-compatible printers you can buy
Inkjet with paper.
How to create multiple profiles for your Facebook account
A series of social media app icons on a colorful smartphone screen.