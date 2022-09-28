Creative Lab’s has announced a new PC soundbar in its lineup: the Sound Blaster Katana V2X. This is the follow-up to Creative’s very popular Katana V2, which remains one of the best soundbars for PC you can buy right now.

The Sound Blaster Katana V2X is still a multi-channel 5.1 setup, but this time, the subwoofer has been has been pared down from the Katana V2. It’s now an impressive 40% slimmer, weighing 7.3 pounds and measuring 4.6 x 9.8 x 16.7 inches. That should free up quite a bit of space for anyone with a cramped desk setup.

Importantly, Creative Technology claims the smaller footprint does not impact the sound though, with a peak power output of 180 watts and a supported frequency range of 50–20,000Hz. It should be noted: the new sub does have a slightly smaller 5.25-inch driver compared to the 6.5-inch driver in the Katana V2.

From the looks of the photos, the Katana V2X has also ditched the glossy brushed aluminum look of the top of the soundbar and replaced it with a simpler finish. It also has an upgraded LED display on the front with three levels of brightness. The soundbar itself, otherwise looks very similar to the Katana V2.

The Katana V2X has a lot of proprietary technology designed to recreate a more robust sound stage, and it has several modes designed with gamers in mind. The BATTLE Mode enhances in-game audio cues and factors in directionality and distance, for example. The speaker also has an integrated Dolby Audio decoder to enjoy high-quality audio in the latest films and TV shows.

You can use the Creative app to adjust the audio settings and fine-tune the RGB, and these settings can be programmed on the included remote control. As for ports, you can connect to the speaker through HDMI Arc, optical ports, a front-facing 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Sound Blaster Katana V2X is compatible with almost every consoles or computer you can imagine, including PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

All of this comes at the price of $279. That’s a tad more than the Razer Leviathan V2, but the more robust connection options could make it a compelling alternative, especially since this is a more competitive price compared to the $330 Katana V2.

Editors' Recommendations