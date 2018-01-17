Dell’s Frank Azor calls the Gore material used in the XPS 13 “magic”

Dell introduced a slew of new products at CES 2018, including a new XPS 15 2-in-1 that brings some true innovation — and real power — to the large-format convertible 2-in-1. The company also refreshed its stellar XPS 13 clamshell notebook with a thinner design and some exotic materials, and introduced a number of other computing products including an updated Inspiron Desktop 5680 and a line of ultrathin monitors. Suffice it to say, Dell had a successful CES 2018.

According to Frank Azor, Dell’s Vice President and General Manager of Alienware, Gaming, and XPS, Dell’s focus has been on taking the XPS line — introduced at CES three years ago — and making each machine better in terms of thickness, weight, size, and performance. The new XPS 13 and the XPS 15 2-in-1 are iconic of these efforts, using “magic,” as Azor quipped, to accomplish the feat of making thinner, lighter, and smaller machines that still manage to ramp up the power.

Azor started with the XPS 13, speaking specifically to improving the machine’s thermal design and the use of exotic materials like aerogel insulation, produced by Gore, to increase performance by 80 percent over the previous model. As Azor described it, the decision to engage Gore to create the material for the new XPS machines was a direct result of packing increased power into thinner chassis and thus the requirement to move more heat outside of the machines. Notably, the XPS 13 won Digital Trends’ Best of CES 2018 award for computing, specifically for its new design improving on our favorite 13-inch notebook. In addition to the machines performance and design, its aesthetics — particularly the new white and rose gold version — also got a revamp.

Next, Azor spoke about the XPS 15 2-in-1, focusing on some of the innovations that Dell built into its latest convertible 2-in-1. He spoke to the unique magnetic levitation (maglev) keyboard technology that aims to preserve the feel of deeper keyboard while fitting into the notebook’s incredibly thin frame. The use of Intel’s latest Kaby Lake-G CPUs that integrate AMD Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics was also discussed, along with its promise of providing solid productivity and entry-level gaming in a purpose-build 2-in-1 device.

There’s a ton of great information on the new machines in the video. Make sure to check it out to learn everything you’ve wanted to know about Dell’s newest notebooks.