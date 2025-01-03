 Skip to main content
Need a new laptop? Get the Dell Inspiron 15 while it’s $120 off

Good Deal The Dell Inspiron 15 on a white background.
Not all laptop deals will get you a reliable device. Some budget-oriented laptop brands put the price tag above all else. That won’t be an issue with the Dell Inspiron 15 3520, which you can buy from Dell with a $120 discount that drops its price to a more affordable $430 from $550. It’s an excellent companion for students and work-from-home professionals, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to act fast — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 laptop

Made by one of the best laptop brands, the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 is a device that’s similar to your daily driver. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines, this laptop will be able to handle all of your everyday tasks. From managing spreadsheets to creating reports, and from watching streaming videos to browsing social media, everything will run smoothly on the Dell Inspiron 15 3520.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3520 is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it easy on the eyes, and there’s a built-in HD webcam so you’ll also be looking good whenever you join online conferences and answer video calls. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 512GB SSD, which will provide lots of storage space for all the apps and files you need. For the clumsy ones, the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 promises durability, as it passed military-grade testing.

For a laptop that will function well as a daily companion, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 15 3520, especially now that it’s available from Dell at $120 off. From its original price of $550, it’s down to just $430, which is a steal considering this device’s capabilities. We think this offer is already attracting a lot of attention, so if you want to get the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 for a lower price than usual, you need to complete your purchase before the stocks that are up for sale run out.

