If you think that all gaming laptops are clunky and heavy beasts, Dell wants to change your mind. Even though its XPS 15 — based off of the XPS 13, which is arguably one of the best Windows laptops — can already support discrete graphics, Dell announced that the larger XPS notebook has been updated to include the latest silicons on the market today. This means that the XPS 15 can support up to Intel’s latest 9th-Generation mobile Core i9 processor alongside Nvidia’s new GTX 1650 graphics.

Alongside those internal updates, the XPS 15 is also undergoing a slight redesign that will make it more appealing to users. In particular, game streamers and those who rely on the built-in webcam on the notebook will be happy to know that the XPS 15 will, like this year’s XPS 13, feature the camera above the display, rather than below the screen as on previous iterations of this notebook. Popular mainstay features — like a beefy 97Wh battery and a selection of full-size ports — will remain on the redesigned XPS 15, according to The Verge. The XPS 15 starts at $1,000, and the updated Core i9 model with GTX 1650 graphics will be available starting in June.

In addition to the XPS 15 ultra-portable laptop, Dell is also updating the Dell G5 and G7 gaming notebooks. Like the XPS 15 flagship, the affordable gaming laptops will feature Intel’s 9th-Generation processors and Nvidia’s latest GTX 16-Series graphics based on the slim Max-Q design. Dell claims that the GTX 1660 Ti graphics is roughly five percent slower than the more premium 2060 graphics from Nvidia’s RTX line, so gamers will likely benefit from better performance compared to Nvidia’s older GTX 1050 and GTX 1060 Ti graphics at a more affordable price point. Pricing for Dell’s gaming laptops start at just $1,329.

Gamers who want a more gaming-focused design from their laptops will want to look to Dell’s Alienware gaming brand. Here, you’ll find that the Alienware m15 and m17 laptops have been given similar silicon upgrades as the G5 and G7, topping out with Intel’s 9th-Gen processors and Nvidia’s GTX 16-Series graphics.

Additionally, for display snobs, a few of the laptops will also support the option to upgrade to an OLED panel. The XPS 15 can be configured with this optional upgrade, while the G7 will also get a 4K OLED screen as an option in May. All of the laptops that are getting updated today can also be configured with RTX graphics capabilities — for even better gaming performance — starting in June. But if you need even more gaming performance, be sure to check out our Alienware Area-51m review.