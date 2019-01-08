Digital Trends
Computing

Everything new with the 2019 Dell XPS 13

Arif Bacchus
By

The Dell XPS 13 has been our favorite laptop for years now. Its slim bezels, luxurious modern look, attractive display options, and strong performance have been hard for other laptop manufacturers to beat.

But in the new year and at CES, Dell is one-upping itself and is introducing important changes that make a great laptop even better. Here’s everything that is new with the 2019 XPS 13, and more on how it stacks up against previous models.

Design

Though still keeping its famed slim Infinity Edge bezels, the biggest of the design changes on the XPS 13 for 2019 is the webcam. Moving from the bottom middle part of the screen and back to a more natural place in the top bezel, it now removes the awkward in-your-nose facing shots during Skype calls.  That was not just a simple change, though. Dell spent over two years to re-engineer this webcam, moving its housing size down from 7mm from previous generations to now just 2.25 mm. It has even improved on the software side, now using temporal noise reduction to help make images clear and more concise over last years model.

Asides from the webcam, Dell also improved on the hinge mechanics with the 2019 XPS 13. Now sporting a “variable torque hinge,” it makes the laptop easier to open with just one hand. That eliminates a common problem on previous models, which needed a little extra lift when going to open the top lid.

1 of 10
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Another subtle change to the design in 2019 are some new color options. Building on the Rose Gold color from last year, Dell is now introducing a new frost exterior and improved “Arctic White” palm rest. The  palm rest is again woven in a poly-carbonate fiber glass material, but is now a brighter, more vibrant white color.

Finally, the 2019 XPS 13 is still packing options for either a 4K or FHD displays. The 4K option comes in with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and the FHD versions 1,920 x 1,080. New this year, however, is an option for touch on the FHD model, which was previously only available on the 4K variant. We always liked the XPS 13 for its contrast ratio and color accuracy, and both screens should still look good, but Dell is now including support for Dolby Vision. Building on Dell Cinema color seen in previous models, this can make highlights in images 40 times brighter, and blacks 10 times darker in certain content on YouTube and Netflix.

Performance

On the performance side, Dell is introducing new options for eighth generation Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs on the 2019 XPS 13. Compared to last year’s models with the Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U, these new processors are both quad-core and have shown for a bit more power in certain laptops when multi-tasking. The configurations options now include the Intel Core i3-8145U, i5-8265U, or Core i7-8565U processors.

Memory options now range from 4GB to 16GB, and SSD storage anywhere from 128GB to as high as 2TB. That is increased from last year’s models maxed out at options for a 512GB SSD and 8GB RAM, so the new configurations will be appreciated for those looking for more storage and processing power. Specific pricing on the 2019 configurations was not made available at the time of writing, but the pricing is listed at $900. Starting configurations with the Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD of last year’s models also fall in the same price range.

Portability

With the change to Whiskey Lake processors, Dell is promising for up to 21 hours of battery life on the FHD model with Core i5 Processor, and up to 12 hours on the 4K model with Core i7 processor. On the 2018 model, we saw a total of 13 hours of battery when looping a video, and roughly about 9 hours when web browsing, so that would be a significant improvement over the last generation. The battery size is still the same at 52 watt-hour, but more time is needed to test how it holds up.

2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Elsewhere with portability, you’ll find the same ports as last years model. These include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB-C 3.1 port with support for DisplayPort, a microSD card reader, and headphone jack. Wireless is still unchanged with Killer 1435 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2018
dell 2019 xps 13 ces
Computing

Dell’s new XPS 13 moves the webcam back up top, right where it belongs

The new Dell XPS 13 comes with a fixed webcam in the top bezel, new Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs on the inside, and other subtle improvements that could make it one of the best laptops for the new year. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
News

Huawei's Matebook 13 is shockingly good, but can it challenge the Dell XPS 13?

Huawei could be giving Dell a run for its money. The XPS 13 and MateBook 13 look to be good options if you're after a slim and light ultra-premium laptop, so you might be wondering how both stack up against each other. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019
Computing

Alienware’s thin m17 and m15 gaming laptops pack Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

New gaming laptops from Dell are incoming. At the Consumer Electronics Show, Dell is going all out and revealing both new and updated gaming laptops, the Alienware m17 and m15.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

The MacBook Pro got bumped with new processors. Does the XPS 13 still beat it?

Dell has completely revamped the XPS 13 for 2018, giving it a fresh new design and boosted internals. How does it stack up against the classic MacBook Pro? When you consider the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13, here's how it plays out.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
lenovo new legion gaming laptops ces 2019 01 y740 nootebook 15inch thermal design
Computing

Lenovo’s new Legion gaming laptops pack next-gen GPUs for just $930

Following along with trends set by the Razer Blade 15, Lenovo's new Legion Y740 and Y540 gaming laptops come clad with thin designs, improved cooling, and next-generation Nvidia GPUs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Intel Lake Field at CES 2019
Computing

From Ice Lake to Coffee Lake, here’s everything Intel announced at CES 2019

Intel finally broke the ice at CES 2019, introducing their 10nm chipset, Ice Lake, said to touchdown this holiday season. New Coffee Lake CPUs, hybrid Lake Field CPUs, and artificial intelligence all made onstage appearances.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Acer Swift 7 2019
Product Review

Acer’s Swift 7 is thinner than ever before, but still too expensive

The Acer Swift 7 is among the world’s thinnest laptops, but it hasn’t received the fanfare that its super-slim profile seems to deserve. The price tag has proved a problem, and the 2019 model doesn’t change that.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Google Pixelbook android apps
Computing

Lost without 'Print Screen'? Here's how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Chrome OS has a number of built-in screenshot options, and can also be used with Chrome screenshot extensions for added flexibility. You have a lot of options, but learning how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook is easy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 30 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find for the latest MacOS and how they can help out your…
Posted By Mark Coppock
eve 5 officially launches indiegogo campaign laptop 03
Computing

PDF to JPG conversion is quick as a few clicks with these simple methods

Converting file formats can be an absolute pain, but it doesn't have to be. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to convert a PDF to JPG, no matter which operating system you're running.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 5 best free antivirus apps to protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
origin pc giveaway for ces 2019
Giveaways

We’re giving away the Origin PC Neuron and more for CES 2019

Though you won't be able to get your hands on most of the tech unveiled at CES 2019, we're offering you something even better -- a chance to win some. Enter now for an opportunity to get some top tech for free!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen