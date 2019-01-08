Digital Trends
Computing

The 5 best laptops of CES 2019

Tiny bezels and HDR rule our 5 best laptops of CES 2019

Mark Coppock
By

If there’s a theme that best highlights the laptop announcements of CES 2019, it’s how manufacturers have put the display front and center. They’ve doubled down on thin bezels and technologies that enhance image quality, like HDR and AMOLED, are on the rise.

Asus ZenBook S13

Asus ZenBook S13 Hands-on UX392
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Asus ZenBook S13 is the latest in a line of ZenBooks with a singular goal. Make the bezels as thin as possible. This time around, Asus has outdone itself with a spectacular 97 percent screen-to-body ratio. The bezels are so small, in fact, that Asus had to use a reverse notch to place the webcam above the display where it belongs. It’s an odd look, but it works, providing an edge to grip when opening the laptop.

Performance is also excellent, with a choice of Whiskey Lake CPUs and an upcoming GeForce MX150 option that will make the ZenBook S13 one of the thinnest laptops around with discrete graphics. That thin chassis is robust, being designed to pass MIL-STD-810g military standards for durability. We also think it looks smart, with a sharp, modern aluminum chassis that feels like quality.

Look for the ZenBook S13 to arrive in March. Although pricing hasn’t been formally announced, Asus hints that the ZenBook S13 will be the same price as the ZenBook 13 UX333FA, if not a little less expensive.

Read our hands-on review of the Asus ZenBook S13

Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Dell’s XPS 13 is once again among the best laptops at CES 2019. This diminutive machine has long been our favorite 13-inch clamshell laptop. This year, Dell has fixed the XPS 13’s infamous nosecam, building a tiny new camera mechanism that let Dell place the webcam above the display.

That’s not all new with this model. The hinge has been engineered for easier one-handed operation, and Dell has introduced a new “Frost” color that adds a silver splash to the aesthetic options. Also, the XPS 13 inherits the same maglev keyboard technology as the XPS 15 2-in-1, although Dell has increased key travel to enhance key feel.

Processor options now include Intel’s Whiskey Lake version of its 8th-generation quad-core CPUs, and there’s a new touch-enabled 1080p option to go with the 4K touch display and non-touch 1080p screen.  The 2019 version of the XPS will be available later in January, starting at $900.

Read our full review of the Dell XPS 13 (2019)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Matt Smith/Digital Trends

Lenovo showed a lot at CES 2019, introducing a number of updates to its popular ThinkPad and Yoga lines. We loved the new ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the fourth generation of the company’s premier and business-oriented convertible 2-in-1. And this one is truly different. It ditches carbon fiber in favor of a stiffer and more luxurious aluminum chassis.

There wasn’t anything wrong with the old model’s carbon fiber build, but the new version gives a more premium feel. That doesn’t mean it’s overcome the tendency for large 2-in-1s like this to be a little heavy and clunky in tablet mode, but it makes for a great laptop all the same. Its use of Whiskey Lake processors, and an optional 1440p touchscreen with high dynamic range (HDR) support, means its going to please its demanding business users, just like always.

You’ll have to wait a while to pick up the latest model, though. It won’t ship until June 2019, starting a very premium $1,930 price point.

Read our hands-on review of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (2019)

Huawei MateBook 13

Huawei MateBook 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Chinese consumer electronics company Huawei is upping its game. The company’s latest is the MateBook 13, a MacBook Air competitor positioned between the MateBook X and the MateBook X Pro. The new notebook has a productivity-friendly 3:2 screen aspect ratio with a high-res 2,160 x 1,440 display. Bezels are thin enough to enable an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, better than the MacBook Air’s 82 percent.

As with the majority notebooks introduced today, the MateBook 13 is built around the latest Intel Whiskey Lake Core processors, promising strong performance and enhanced efficiency. But Huawei didn’t stop there. It also has an optional discrete GPU, the Nvidia GeForce MX150, to allow entry-level gaming.

The MateBook 13 will start at $1,000 with a Core i5-8256U, making it a more affordable option as well. It will be available starting on January 29, 2018.

Read our hands-on review of the Huawei MateBook 13

Lenovo Yoga S940

Lenovo Yoga S940 review
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

Last but not least, we get to Lenovo’s second laptop on this list, the Yoga S940. This new member of the company’s premium consumer laptops aims at squeezing a lot of display into a tiny chassis. Like the ZenBook S13, the Yoga S940 takes advantage of an inverted notch to keep the webcam in its proper place while using small bezels for a high screen-to-body ratio. Lenovo can’t match the ZenBook S13’s number, but still comes in at a solid 90 percent.

The Yoga S940 has another trick. The edges of the glass display panel are curved, just like Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and that means the 13.9-inch display feel like it’s framed by even smaller bezels. It’s a nice display indeed, with 400 nit 1080p, or 500 nit 4K options that support Dolby Vision and HDR400, respectively.

Performance should be strong for demanding productivity users thanks to Whiskey Lake processors, and audio should benefit from upward-firing speakers. Pricing starts at $1,500, a bit of an uptick over the usual Yoga price point, and the laptops will arrive in May 2019.

Read our hands-on review of the Lenovo Yoga S940.

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2018
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 tiny camera lens on finger
Computing

Nose cam no more. How Dell avoided a notch and fixed the XPS 13’s biggest flaw

The new Dell XPS 13 moves the webcam from the below the screen to the top, finally vanquishing the one obstacle facing thin, sleek laptop displays. We have the exclusive story on how it was done.
Posted By Luke Larsen
rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop
Computing

Converting files from MKV to MP4 is quick and easy. Just follow these steps

MKV files have their place, but if you would rather convert your videos from MKV to MP4, there are two methods we consider the best and most efficient for getting it done. In this guide, we'll walk you through them step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg 27md5kae28091b ultrafine 5k monitor mainfullmac
Computing

One of these monitors will look great next to your new MacBook Pro

Apple doesn't make its beloved Cinema Display monitors anymore, which makes finding the best monitor for the MacBook Pro more difficult. In this guide, we break down some of our favorites and offer something for every size and budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell 2019 xps 13 ces
Computing

Dell’s new XPS 13 moves the webcam back up top, right where it belongs

The new Dell XPS 13 comes with a fixed webcam in the top bezel, new Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs on the inside, and other subtle improvements that could make it one of the best laptops for the new year. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

Alienware and MSI lead the best gaming laptops of CES 2019

If you're looking for a new gaming laptop in 2019 there are plenty. We've sorted through the long list of new gaming laptops and have picked out the best from the rest. Here are our picks for the best gaming laptops of CES 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
alienware area 51 m replaceable components ces 2019 3
Computing

Alienware’s Area-51m comes from the future to save us from boring laptop design

Alienware is introducing what it calls the most powerful gaming laptop ever. The Area-51m features desktop-grade processors and graphics, and the ability to easily swap out and upgrade both the graphics card and processor. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo Yoga S940 review
Product Review

The Lenovo Yoga S940’s inverted notch and curved glass make its bezels vanish

Lenovo’s latest Yoga laptop has a few tricks up its sleeve. By using an inverted notch above the screen and curved glass along the edges of the display, the Yoga S940 creates subtle fair and sets a new standard for laptop elegance.
Posted By Luke Larsen
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Computing

Changes to Dell's XPS 13 make a great laptop even better

For the new year and at the Consumer Electronics Show, Dell is one-upping itself and is making important changes that make the Dell XPS 13 even better.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 1
Computing

Is Ice Lake coming soon? Here's what we know about Intel's future chip design

Intel's Ice Lake may end up launching before the architecture it was supposed to replace. With hints of more announcements about the chip design in the very near future, here's everything you need to know about Ice Lake.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Lenovo Yoga S940
Computing

Lenovo’s Yoga S940, C730 up the wow factor with stunning OLED, HDR screens

Lenovo is leveraging the latest and greatest display technologies, AMOLED and HDR, in its newest Yoga S940 and Yoga C730 laptops. Also, the Yoga A940 is a new AIO desktop PC designed for creative professionals.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Samsung Space Monitor
Computing

Aluminum, ultrawide, and sleek. These are the best monitors of CES 2019

CES 2019 delivered a great selection of new monitors for those who demand ultrawides for productivity, high response times for gaming, or simply massive displays. Check out our selection of the top five monitors from CES.
Posted By Michael Archambault
IBM Q System One
Computing

IBM offers a peek at the future of quantum computing with the Q System One

IBM continues to invest in quantum computing for commercial applications with the unveiling of the fully integrated Q System One at CES 2019. An industry first, the Q System One is a completely integrated quantum computer.
Posted By Michael Archambault
tp link wi fi 6 router ces 2019 archerrouter01
Computing

TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6 routers look more like alien spaceships than ever

TP-Link's latest consumer networking hardware looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Surrounded by red-accented aerials, these Wi-Fi 6 routers are fast and eye catching.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell announces 55 inch 4k oled monitor ces 2019 dwawpzcv4aa8lj3
Computing

Alienware’s amazing 55-inch monitor has OLED screen, 4K resolution

At its CES 2019 event, Dell dropped a surprise to consumers, announcing a new 55-inch, 120Hz, 4K OLED display. Also announced were plans to expand OLED to its 15-inch gaming notebooks.
Posted By Arif Bacchus