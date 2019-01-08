Digital Trends
Computing

Aluminum, ultrawide, and sleek: These are the top monitors of CES 2019

Michael Archambault
By

Stand-alone monitors don’t always attract the amount of fanfare that they deserve. New CPUs from Intel and fast GPUs from Nvidia are always exciting, but monitors are the devices we end up staring at for hours on end throughout the day. Whether you’re a professional gamer who demands low latency, a master multitasker who wants to go ultrawide, or a multimedia binger who wants the biggest display they can find, CES 2019 has provided an array of both impressive and attractive picks for your next desktop monitor.

1. Razer Raptor 27

Razer Raptor 27
Luke Larsen/Digital Trends

The name of Razer’s first gaming monitor is enough to catch your attention, but the impressive attention to detail is what keeps your gaze locked. On the outside, the Raptor 27 is a beautifully crafted 27-inch HDR 144 Hz monitor surrounded by crafted aluminum. Gamers will take instantly to its built-in Razer Chroma RGB lighting for a bit of immersion during gameplay, while cable management geeks will take joy in the monitor’s rear crevices that allow you to thread cables down the back of the monitor to maintain a clean desk. The only thing missing from this monitor as of now is a VESA mount. As of now, the monitor is an early production design and is subject to change, but will be starting at $700 later this year.

2. Lenovo ThinkVision P44w

Lenovo ThinkVision P44w

If you’re wondering how a business monitor can make it this list, then you likely aren’t alone, but Lenovo managed to pull it off with this 44-inch ultrawide. The ThinkVision P44w is only one of a few impressive displays that Lenovo has shown off here at CES 2019, including the Legion Y44FW, which offers identical specs. But then why single out the ThinkVision P44w as the top monitor? Coming in with the same specs as its Legion gaming counterpart — 3,840 x 1,200 resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time — the P44w offers a $100 lower price point and a dropdown front-facing USB hub. For those wondering, this business monitor does indeed include a VESA mount in its design.

3. Samsung Space Monitor

samsung new monitors ces 2019 space monitor 3

This monitor from Samsung won’t be taking you to space, but its design certainly reached for the stars and landed on planet minimalism. Available in two variations, either a 27-inch QHD display or a 32-inch 4K UHD display, the Space Monitor’s thin, black-framed design sits flush against the back of your desk, but can easily be pulled forward thanks to its hinge design. Of course, you can’t have a monitor aimed at minimalism without stringent cable management, so the unit allows excess wiring to be threaded through the monitor’s supporting arm. With the larger of the two options coming in at $500, the Space Monitor is ideal for minimalist PC or Mac enthusiasts.

4. LG 49-inch Ultrawide

lg announces 49 inch ultrawide monitor 1

If you don’t have a super-wide desk, you will need to pick one up before grabbing LG’s 49-inch ultrawide monitor. Featuring an absolutely massive display, the LG UltraWide comes in at a 32:9 aspect ratio and sports a curved screen to boot. A 5,120 x 2,160 will make gaming an exciting challenge if your PC can handle the pixels; additionally, the 99 percent sRGB color space and 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut will be welcomed by designers and editors alike. LG includes its Dual Controller software with the monitor so users can easily control a handful of different devices connected at once. Pricing and availability are not yet available, but we don’t expect this beauty to fall into the budget category anytime soon.

5. HP Omen X Emperium

hp omen x emperium 65 with soundbar environment

When does a computer monitor cease to be for the desktop and is instead transformed into a full-fledged television for the living room? HP might be attempting to blur the line with its latest release, the HP Omen X Emperium. An incredibly massive 65-inch gaming display, the X Emperium packs a 4K resolution with HDR support and an impressive 4ms that supports 144 Hz refresh rates. The package also includes a built-in soundbar for immersive audio out of the box. Features such as Nvidia G-Sync support and integrated RGB lighting are also onboard. If you’re looking to pick up the HP Omen X Emperium after CES, be sure to save up, as it will cost $5,000 at release.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2018
Google Pixelbook android apps
Computing

Lost without 'Print Screen'? Here's how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Chrome OS has a number of built-in screenshot options, and can also be used with Chrome screenshot extensions for added flexibility. You have a lot of options, but learning how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook is easy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 30 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find for the latest MacOS and how they can help out your…
Posted By Mark Coppock
eve 5 officially launches indiegogo campaign laptop 03
Computing

PDF to JPG conversion is quick as a few clicks with these simple methods

Converting file formats can be an absolute pain, but it doesn't have to be. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to convert a PDF to JPG, no matter which operating system you're running.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 5 best free antivirus apps to protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
origin pc giveaway for ces 2019
Giveaways

We’re giving away the Origin PC Neuron and more for CES 2019

Though you won't be able to get your hands on most of the tech unveiled at CES 2019, we're offering you something even better -- a chance to win some. Enter now for an opportunity to get some top tech for free!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
How to turn on Bluetooth in Windows
Computing

Changing file associations in Windows 10 is quick and easy with these steps

Learning how to change file associations can make editing certain file types much quicker than manually selecting your preferred application every time you open them. Just follow these short steps and you'll be on your way in no time.
Posted By Jon Martindale
rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop
Computing

Converting files from MKV to MP4 is quick and easy. Just follow these steps

MKV files have their place, but if you would rather convert your videos from MKV to MP4, there are two methods we consider the best and most efficient for getting it done. In this guide, we'll walk you through them step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg 27md5kae28091b ultrafine 5k monitor mainfullmac
Computing

One of these monitors will look great next to your new MacBook Pro

Apple doesn't make its beloved Cinema Display monitors anymore, which makes finding the best monitor for the MacBook Pro more difficult. In this guide, we break down some of our favorites and offer something for every size and budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell 2019 xps 13 ces
Computing

Dell’s new XPS 13 moves the webcam back up top, right where it belongs

The new Dell XPS 13 comes with a fixed webcam in the top bezel, new Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs on the inside, and other subtle improvements that could make it one of the best laptops for the new year. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
alienware area 51 m replaceable components ces 2019 3
Computing

Alienware’s Area-51m comes from the future to save us from boring laptop design

Alienware is introducing what it calls the most powerful gaming laptop ever. The Area-51m features desktop-grade processors and graphics, and the ability to easily swap out and upgrade both the graphics card and processor. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 tiny camera lens on finger
Computing

Nose cam no more. How Dell avoided a notch and fixed the XPS 13’s biggest flaw

The new Dell XPS 13 moves the webcam from the below the screen to the top, finally vanquishing the one obstacle facing thin, sleek laptop displays. We have the exclusive story on how it was done.
Posted By Luke Larsen
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Computing

Changes to Dell's XPS 13 make a great laptop even better

For the new year and at the Consumer Electronics Show, Dell is one-upping itself and is making important changes that make the Dell XPS 13 even better.
Posted By Arif Bacchus