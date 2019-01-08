Digital Trends
Computing

The best gaming laptops of CES 2019

Alienware and MSI lead the best gaming laptops of CES 2019

Arif Bacchus
By

CES 2019 saw the announcement of Nvidia’s latest RTX mobile graphics, which was flanked by many gaming laptop reveals from MSI, Alienware, Acer, and more. Naturally, each company talks up its own set of new features and design elements, leaving consumers with a lot to choose from when heading to the stores this year. Not to worry, as we’ve sorted through the long list of new gaming laptops and have picked out the best from the rest. Here are our picks for the best gaming laptops of CES 2019.

Alienware Area-51m

Alienware Area-51m review
Joel Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Leading the pack is the Alienware Area-51m. With the ability to freely swap out both the processor and the graphics card, this gaming laptop is hard to beat. Through the graphics cards are proprietary, upgrading is as easy as taking off the bottom panel (which is mapped with cables and screw types) and heading inside the laptop.

The Alienware Area-51m is also sporting a desktop-grade processor, with options for up the Intel Core i9 9900k and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics making it truly powerful.

And just look at it. High-end gaming laptops like the Area-51m can be unappealing, but this new model looks like a prop from a sci-fi movie. It even has a ring of Tron-like customizable lighting on the back. The Alienware Area-51m will be available on January 21 for prices starting at $2,549. Lower priced configurations will be coming later.

Check out our Alienware Area-51m hands on review.

MSI GS75 Stealth

MSI GS75 Stealth

Next up is the MSI GS75 Stealth. Sporting a thin bezel 17.3-inch 144Hz display, and a thickness of less than 0.75 inches, it is smaller than most 17-inch gaming laptops. What is even more impressive, is that MSI managed to pack the powerful Intel Core i7 series CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics on board, as well as options for up to three M.2 SSD storage drives.

It looks sleek, too, with lush gold hinges made out of a light aluminum alloy. Cooling is also improved, coming with seven copper heat pipes and two dedicated fans on board. Pricing and availability were not shared at CES.

Acer Predator Triton 900

Acer Predator Triton 900

Alongside the Asus ROG mothership, the Acer Predator Triton 900 is unique, as it is fully convertible 2-in-1 designed for gamers, something we first saw at CES 2019. Sporting an “Ezel Aero Hinge,” it can be switched into four modes— laptop, display mode, easel mode, and a mode with the screen flipped to the reverse.

That’s impressive on its own, but so is the power under the hood. Inside, it packs in Intel’s 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, an NVMe PCIe SSDs in RAID0 configuration, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. It even has a 17-inch 4K IPS display with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. Availability is set for March with pricing that starts at $4,000.

Asus ROG G703

Asus ROG G703

Next on the list is the Asus ROG G703. Sporting HyperDrive Extreme storage, this laptop lets you combine three SSDs in RAID 0 configuration for speedy read rates of up to 8,700MBs. That’s the fastest speeds yet in a gaming laptop. It also packs in 8th generation Intel Core processors and comes with an option for the overclocked Intel Core i9-8950HK processor for speeds of up to 4.86GHz. Elsewhere, you’ll feel right at home when gaming with its 17-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Pricing and availability were not announced at the time of writing.

Razer Blade Advanced Model

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

We really loved the Razer Blade 15 in 2018, and the Razer Blade Advanced is a step up from last year’s model. Naturally, it now comes with options for the GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, or GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPUs. It is nearly identical to last year’s model on the outside, but now packs a Windows Hello camera and options for an FHD 144Hz display or a 60Hz 4K touch panel.

There are some sacrifices, however, as it downgrades the storage a bit, coming with Single Storage SSD, vs Dual Storage on the base model. Other new elements include Per Key Chrome lighting and a slightly thinner profile of just 0.70 inches vs 0.78 inches from last year’s model. Availability is set for January 29 with prices starting at $2,300.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free antivirus platforms for Mac in 2018
Up Next

Alienware's Area-51m comes from the future to save us from boring laptop design
Google Pixelbook android apps
Computing

Lost without 'Print Screen'? Here's how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Chrome OS has a number of built-in screenshot options, and can also be used with Chrome screenshot extensions for added flexibility. You have a lot of options, but learning how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook is easy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Miss AIM? These are the best desktop chat clients to use today

Desktop chat clients are far from dead. In fact, they're currently enjoying something of a renaissance. So, which one should you be using? We take a peek at the best chat clients for teams, gamers and mainstream web surfers.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 30 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find for the latest MacOS and how they can help out your…
Posted By Mark Coppock
eve 5 officially launches indiegogo campaign laptop 03
Computing

PDF to JPG conversion is quick as a few clicks with these simple methods

Converting file formats can be an absolute pain, but it doesn't have to be. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to convert a PDF to JPG, no matter which operating system you're running.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Make a GIF of your favorite YouTube video with these great tools

Making a GIF from a YouTube video is easier today than ever, but choosing the right tool for the job isn't always so simple. In this guide, we'll teach you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video with our two favorite online tools.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Computing

These are the 5 best free antivirus apps to protect your MacBook

Malware protection is more important than ever, even if you eschew Windows in favor of Apple's desktop platform. Thankfully, protecting your machine is as easy as choosing from the best free antivirus apps for Mac suites.
Posted By Jon Martindale
origin pc giveaway for ces 2019
Giveaways

We’re giving away the Origin PC Neuron and more for CES 2019

Though you won't be able to get your hands on most of the tech unveiled at CES 2019, we're offering you something even better -- a chance to win some. Enter now for an opportunity to get some top tech for free!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
How to turn on Bluetooth in Windows
Computing

Changing file associations in Windows 10 is quick and easy with these steps

Learning how to change file associations can make editing certain file types much quicker than manually selecting your preferred application every time you open them. Just follow these short steps and you'll be on your way in no time.
Posted By Jon Martindale
rabbit tv real deal or swift swindle man watching movies and on laptop
Computing

Converting files from MKV to MP4 is quick and easy. Just follow these steps

MKV files have their place, but if you would rather convert your videos from MKV to MP4, there are two methods we consider the best and most efficient for getting it done. In this guide, we'll walk you through them step by step.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg 27md5kae28091b ultrafine 5k monitor mainfullmac
Computing

One of these monitors will look great next to your new MacBook Pro

Apple doesn't make its beloved Cinema Display monitors anymore, which makes finding the best monitor for the MacBook Pro more difficult. In this guide, we break down some of our favorites and offer something for every size and budget.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell 2019 xps 13 ces
Computing

Dell’s new XPS 13 moves the webcam back up top, right where it belongs

The new Dell XPS 13 comes with a fixed webcam in the top bezel, new Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs on the inside, and other subtle improvements that could make it one of the best laptops for the new year. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
alienware area 51 m replaceable components ces 2019 3
Computing

Alienware’s Area-51m comes from the future to save us from boring laptop design

Alienware is introducing what it calls the most powerful gaming laptop ever. The Area-51m features desktop-grade processors and graphics, and the ability to easily swap out and upgrade both the graphics card and processor. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 tiny camera lens on finger
Computing

Nose cam no more. How Dell avoided a notch and fixed the XPS 13’s biggest flaw

The new Dell XPS 13 moves the webcam from the below the screen to the top, finally vanquishing the one obstacle facing thin, sleek laptop displays. We have the exclusive story on how it was done.
Posted By Luke Larsen
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Computing

Everything new with the 2019 Dell XPS 13

For the new year and at the Consumer Electronics Show, Dell is one-upping itself and is making important changes that make the Dell XPS 13 even better.
Posted By Arif Bacchus