Digital Trends
Computing

Everything Nvidia announced at CES, including mobile RTX, the RTX 2060, and more

Chuong Nguyen
By
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to

“Usually at CES, I talk about self-driving cars and gaming, but today I am only going to talk about gaming,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said as he kicked off his CES 2019 keynote with a focus on the technologies that will enable the next generation of gaming. The crowd went wild. At the heart of the modern gaming revolution is the GPU, or graphics processor, but there are still things that were missing that made games appear less realistic.

“There are three things that are largely missing,” Huang said. “Reflections aren’t right. Shadows aren’t right. And refractions are really hard to do. These three lighting effects are really hard to do in rasterization… and that’s where ray-tracing comes in.”

Nvidia continued to focus on real-time ray tracing, a technology that was introduced late last year as part of the launch of the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, to deliver realistic visuals in games, but at CES, it talked about how it is improving framerates when RTX is enabled by using artificial intelligence. Here are all of the most important things Nvidia announced in its CES 2019 press conference.

Upping the framerates

nvidias ces 2019 presentation was all about gaming rtx 2060 33

The technology took ten years to create, and it’s found on the latest Turing architecture on its latest RTS-series graphics chips, which includes the Turing GPU, the shader architecture, tensor core, and a dedicated ray-tracing car.

The problem when ray-tracing is enabled, Huang admitted, is that even though scenes in a game gains fidelity and appears more detailed and true-to-life, framerates dropped, and gamers may not be willing to make that compromise. “With ray-tracing, we’ve added a ton more computing workload,” Huang said. “As a result, framerates dropped.”

To recover the lost framerates when ray-tracing is enabled, Nvidia demonstrated how DLSS, or deep learning super sampling, can be used. In games that support DLSS, Nvidia claimed that when ray-tracing is enabled, framerates would not be impacted. Artificial intelligence on the tensor core is used to study a large sample of images. This helps the game renders scenes quickly, boosting the framerates, with the overall scene appearing more detailed compared to traditional temporal anti-aliasing techniques.

While all of this has been demoed on the flagship RTX 2080 graphics card, Nvidia showed that ray-tracing and DLSS can be used on the newly launched GeForce RTX 2060 card at 1440p on Battlefield V. The card will be available for $349 on January 15.

Bringing G-Sync to A-Sync monitors

nvidias ces 2019 presentation was all about gaming g sync ultimate2

To help gamers get the most out of their games, even if they’re not using a monitor with G-Sync technology, Nvidia announced a new initiative that will have the company testing and certifying existing A-Sync monitors on the market today. Adaptive Sync, or A-Sync, displays that pass Nvidia’s testing will become certified. To date, there are more than 550 models on the market, of which 400 have been tested and only 12 passed Nvidia’s test.

Because G-Sync panels use a custom chipset in the monitor and ships with drivers that allows the display to talk to the games, this helps the monitor anticipate which frame to display on the screen to reduce tearing, stuttering, ghosting, and blurring. Since A-Sync monitors don’t come with Nvidia’s custom display processor, it’s harder to achieve this, but Huang promised that if those displays pass Nvidia’s rigorous certification, then the company will enable drivers to give it G-Sync-like capabilities.

Mobile RTX

nvidias ces 2019 presentation was all about gaming razer blade 15 advanced 6 720x720

As part of Nvidia’s mission to create the ideal PC for gamers, and not just an ideal gaming PC, Huang also showed off the company’s mobile RTX cards, which will bring ray-tracing to laptops. This includes RTX 2080 and RTX 2060 notebook models. Nvidia claimed that 40 new notebooks will be announced at the show with RTX chips, of which 17 will conform to Nvidia’s Max-Q designs, which promises powerful graphics performance in a thin and light package. 

Because gamers don’t just game, these initiatives are part of Nvidia’s focus on helping gamers utilize their existing PC or gaming notebook to perform productivity tasks. Nvidia also announced partnerships with Autodesk, RED cameras, OBS, and HTC for VR. The Autodesk partnership will unlock the power of RTX GPUs for 3D modeling and animation with the Arnold rendering software. Working with RED, Nvidia will help enable 6K and 8K video editing. Gamers looking to stream their games can do so in broadcast-level quality with OBS by using a single PC with RTX graphics, Nvidia said.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray
hp launches amd chromebook ces 2019
Computing

HP’s new Chromebook 14 comes with AMD inside, instead of Intel

In a first for the ever-growing Chromebook market, HP is launching a new Chromebook 14, with AMD processors inside, bringing more flavor to its expanding portfolio of Chromebooks. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell xps 13 2018 review screen screen1 1
Computing

These quick tips will help you get the perfect screenshot on a PC

Capturing a screenshot of your desktop is easier than you might think, and it's the kind of thing you'll probably need to know. Here's how to perform the important function in just a few, easy steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amd zen apu vega 2 amdvega02
Computing

AMD claims its Ryzen 3000 mobile chips let you have fun faster

AMD's new lineup of mobile chips for 2019 include a blend of Ryzen and Athlon cores. They're targeting both productivity and gaming markets and AMD hopes to see them make in roads in the Chromebook space, too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Surface Laptop Stock Photo
Computing

Windows 10 to allow users to pause updates for up to seven days

Windows 10 updates have been a source of consternation for some time. But now there is some good news on the horizon for frustrated Windows 10 users, as updates will no longer happen automatically and can be paused for up to seven days.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asus zenbook ux330ua ah54 ux330 hero1v2
Computing

How to easily record your laptop screen with apps you already have

Learning how to record your computer screen shouldn't be a challenge. Lucky for you, our comprehensive guide lays out how to do so using a host of methods, including both free and premium utilities, in both MacOS and Windows 10.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nvidia GPU photo
Computing

Here’s how to watch the Nvidia CES 2019 press conference

Nvidia will be hosting its own press conference at CES 2019. The press conference will be held on the first media day of the show: Sunday, January 6. Here's how to watch the press conference when it airs.
Posted By Anita George
asus introduces zenbook s13 with thinnest bezels ces 2019 studiobook sturdy 180 degree hinge
Computing

The Asus ZenBook S13 has the world’s thinnest laptop bezels

Asus continues to double down on leveraging tiny bezels the pack as much laptop as possible into the smallest bezels. The ZenBook S13 is the standout in the new Asus line, being the "world's slimmest."
Posted By Mark Coppock
dell announces alienware m17 and m 15 ces 2019
Computing

Alienware’s thin m17 and m15 gaming laptops pack Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

New gaming laptops from Dell are incoming. At the Consumer Electronics Show, Dell is going all out and revealing both new and updated gaming laptops, the Alienware m17 and m15.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Razer Blade 15 Advanced
Computing

The Razer Blade of the future could feature OLED screen, 240Hz refresh rate

OLED laptops came and went, but now they're back. Along with a new version of the 15-inch Blade gaming laptop, Razer brought two more futuristic gaming laptops: One with an OLED panel and one with a super-fast 240Hz display.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Asus ROG Strix GL553V review
Computing

Asus’ ROG Mothership is like a Surface Pro on steroids, and it’s built for games

At CES 2019, Asus is taking gaming to a new level by announcing the ROS Mothership, a detachable desktop replacement that sets out to redefine the form factor for gaming laptops.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
razer raptor 27 ces 2019 rzr r1
Computing

The RGB-laden Raptor 27 is Razer’s debut gaming monitor

This year at CES, Razer announced its entrance into a new product category: Gaming monitors. The Raptor 27 is the company's first true attempt at a gaming monitor, designed and manufactured from the ground-up by Razer.
Posted By Luke Larsen
ROG G703GX
Computing

Asus gets tough on gaming with new Nvidia RTX and AMD Ryzen gaming laptops

The series of new affordable TUF gaming laptops are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processors, and the ROG gaming laptops come equipped with options for the newest Nvidia's RTX processors. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
samsung notebook odyssey ces 2019 2
Computing

Samsung’s new Notebook Odyssey packs next-gen RTX graphics in a thin frame

The Notebook Odyssey sports a premium aluminum true metal design and stays and thin at 0.78 inches, but also packs G-sync support and powerful next-gen Nvidia RTX graphics in a tiny frame.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
RTX 2080
Computing

The ROG Zephyrus S GX701 and GX531 from Asus bring ray tracing to laptops

If you're a PC gamer and want ray tracing on a laptop, you can finally get it on Asus' new gaming laptops. The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 and GX531 laptops both sport powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics in a compact design.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen